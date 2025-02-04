Watch Lanie Gardner's 'Buzzkill' Video

(BBR) Amazon Music 2025 Artist to Watch, Lanie Gardner, unveils the spunky new music video for her latest release, "Buzzkill" (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville). As bold as it is playful, the video brings the song's sharp wit to life, cementing "Buzzkill" as the ultimate anthem about cutting the drama and keeping it real. Fans can watch the CMT Premiere today as it makes its broadcast debut on CMT, CMT Music and CMT Equal Play.

Hailed by Billboard as an artist who "stands out from a crowded pack of country music newcomers," Gardner continues to capture attention with her signature blend of raw storytelling and rock-infused country energy. With growing momentum, Gardner is giving fans a thrilling glimpse into her highly anticipated sophomore album, set for release later this year.

Recognized by the Recording Academy as one of 2025's Top 25 Artists to Watch and Absolute Radio Country's class of 2025, Gardner is proving to be a formidable force in country music. As she gears up for an action-packed year, the CMT Next Up Now Artist will join Corey Kent on his Black Bandana Tour and make her much-anticipated Stagecoach debut, performing alongside Jelly Roll, Zach Bryan, and Luke Combs.

