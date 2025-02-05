Wyatt Flores To Deliver 'Live At Cain's Ballroom' On February 14th

(Island Records) Wyatt Flores will release his first live album, Live At Cain's Ballroom, February 14 via Island Records. Recorded during Flores' sold-out shows at Tulsa's Cain's Ballroom this past December, the album features songs from across his catalogue as well as a cover of Turnpike Troubadours' "Ringing In The Year."

Of the project, Flores shares, "Live at Cain's Ballroom is a snapshot of some of the greatest nights of my life. I hope you enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed playing it."

Known for his electric live performances, Flores will tour through this spring with his "Welcome Back to the Plains Tour," which includes stops at St. Petersburg's Jannus Live, Memphis' Graceland Soundstage, New Orleans' The Fillmore, Charlottesville's Ting Pavilion and St. Louis' Ballpark Village among others.

