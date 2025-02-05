Baroness Plot The Red & Blue Tour

(Speakeasy) Baroness recently surprised Philadelphia-area fans with two performances of the Red Album and Blue Record in their entirety, both of which sold-out within minutes. The band is now bringing "The Red & Blue Tour" to the Midwest and East Coast this Spring.
The trek kicks off on May 7, with Baroness revisiting the monumental tracks that established them as one of the most innovative bands of their generation. From the psychedelic-laden "Isak" to the ethereal melodies of "The Sweetest Curse," the special evenings with the Savannah-born outfit promise to be one of the most captivating tours of the year.
Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. local time via YourBaroness.com. The tour will feature a variety of exclusive tour-only vinyl with newly crafted John Baizley artwork, as well as a selection of Red and Blue themed merchandise.
"In December, for our annual Philly pre-holiday show, we performed our first two full length albums: Red and Blue," John Baizley shares. "It was a great experience, unearthing the deeper cuts from those records that had faded from our setlist and it offered a rare opportunity to play some of those songs for the first time ever outside the studio. While I've personally never been overly interested in the pure nostalgia of past records, we've always found it illuminating to bridge the gap between present and past Baroness by learning and updating/rearranging our earliest material. After the overwhelming and positive response from the Philadelphia shows (and while we're busy writing our next record) we're looking forward to taking Red and Blue on the road and sharing the experience with old and new friends alike."
The Red Album (2007) and Blue Record (2009) laid the foundation for what was to come over Baroness' 20-year-plus career. These two albums introduced the band's distinctive style, combining crushing heaviness with melodic intricacy, and paved the way for the ambitious scope of Yellow & Green, the GRAMMY-nominated Purple, the grandeur of Gold & Grey, and the expansive creativity of STONE.
The Red & Blue Tour dates:
May 7 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery
May 8 Brooklyn, NY The Meadows
May 9 Brooklyn, NY The Meadows
May 11 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
May 13 Albany, NY Empire Underground
May 14 Syracuse, NY The Song & Dance
May 16 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop
May 17 Detroit, MI Magic Stick
May 18 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme
May 20 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village
May 21 Chicago, IL Sleeping Village
May 23 St. Paul, MN Turf Club
May 24 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
May 25 Kansas City, MO recordBar
May 27 Indianapolis, IN Black Circle
May 28 Columbus, OH The King of Clubs
May 30 Toronto, ON Prepare The Ground
May 31 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall
