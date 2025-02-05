Bob Daisley Appears On Herman Rarebell's For What About Love? Album

(SA) Metalville Records announces April 11th as the international release date for Herman Rarebell & Friends' new album What About Love? Welcome to our journey back to the future! Herman Rarebell & Friends take you back to the 1980s, and together we return to our very time with the greatest music of this powerful decade.
Herman has chosen 12 songs to re-record with good friends and great musicians, as a tribute to the greatest hits of a time that was a golden age for him personally. Former Black Sabbath bassist Bob Daisley can be heard on this album, as can Dann Huff, who can be heard as a studio musician on some of the greatest albums in pop history, as well as Howard Leese from the legendary US rockers Heart and singer Michael Voss (Casanova, Mad Max, Michael Schenker). What an ensemble, what a pleasure.
Herman says about this time: "I think that more powerful music has never been created before or since. It was the golden age for me; I enjoyed it. We traveled the world with the Scorpions; we met people from all cultures. It was one big rush. Anything was possible at any time. With this album, I don't just want to bring back memories of the great hits of the '80s. It's not just about the melodies and rhythms that I miss today. Above all, it's about the feeling that these songs convey - the love, the courage, the optimism that is in them. I think a lot of that has been lost. The groove in 'Here I Go Again,' the larger-than-life chorus of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll,' and the unshakeable power of 'Rock You Like A Hurricane.' The love and longing of 'I Want to Know What Love Is.' It's no wonder that these songs have held a place in people's hearts for four decades. For me, the power, the special spirit of the '80s, is in every chord of these songs, every hit on the bass drum. Every take we recorded for this album was pure pleasure - friends who play great music. We hope you feel what we've put into these new recordings - love, power, optimism! For me, that's the power of the '80s! Anyone who was there will remember. And anyone who missed it deserves to relive it, at least in this way.
"With this in mind, Here I am - Rock you like a Hurricane!" The album was produced by Herman Rarebell and Michael Voss at Kidwood Studios in Munstertal, Black Forest. Cover and tracklisting are as follows:
Tracklisting for Herman Rarebell & Friends' What About Love?
1. In The Air Tonight
2. I Want To Know What Love Is
3. Love Is A Battlefield
4. What About Love
5. Every Breath You Take
6. Sweet Child O' Mine
7. Here I Go Again
8. Addicted To Love
9. Passion Rules The Game
10. Rock You Like A Hurricane
11. These Dreams
12. I Love Rock 'N' Roll
