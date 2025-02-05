Colt Ford Releasing First Song Since His Heart Attack

(Milestone) Colt Ford, the trailblazing country rapper, makes a powerful return with "Hell Out Of It" (feat. Michael Ray), dropping Friday, February 21 via Average Joes Entertainment - his first release since surviving a life-altering heart attack in 2024.

With a second lease on life, Ford is charging into 2025 with renewed energy, ready to deliver new shows, fresh collaborations, and an arsenal of new music - mindful of the fact that life can change in the blink of an eye, and he plans to "walk a little slower" moving forward. Following his miraculous recovery, Ford is poised to make 2025 his year. He recently sat down with PEOPLE Magazine to discuss last year's near-fatal heart attack. Drawing strength from his love for family, friends, and fans, Ford powered through his recovery, which became a powerful wake-up call.

"I loved this song the moment I heard it, and after everything I've been through, it really resonates," Ford says about "Hell Out Of It." "I wanted to bring in someone I'm close with, and Michael Ray absolutely nailed it." Michael Ray shares, "I'm so excited to be a part of this song with my brother Colt Ford. 'Hell Out Of It' is an anthem for the small town, blue collar men and women - the ones that work hard and play harder. It's about that slice of heaven; a map dot place that to some people, might not look like much, but is raised in them - love the hell out of it."

