Country Cruising Cruise Adds Sara Evans To Lineup With Clay Walker, Trace Adkins, LoCash, And More

(117) The Country Cruising Cruise, sailing October 27 - November 1, 2025, has added multi-platinum female country icon Sara Evans to its all-star lineup of great country music. Launching from Fort Lauderdale, the ports of call will be Key West and Nassau, Bahamas. The music festival at sea will include performances by multi-platinum, country icons Clay Walker and Trace Adkins along with chart-topping duo LOCASH, William Michael Morgan, Canaan Smith, Jerrod Niemann, Craig Campbell, Maggie Baugh, Allie Colleen and more.

Sara Evans is the fifth most-played female artist at country radio in nearly the last two decades - her five No. 1 singles include "No Place That Far," "Suds In The Bucket, "A Real Fine Place To Start," "Born to Fly," and "A Little Bit Stronger". Several of those #1's spent 2 weeks in the top spot and were certified platinum by the R.I.A.A. Overall, she's had 15 songs chart in the top 20. In addition to her chart success, she has earned numerous prestigious accolades and is a proud member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry!

With rates starting at $1,199, the cruise will feature special ways for fans to interact with the artists onboard, including line dancing, poker tournaments, karaoke, whiskey tastings, acoustic sessions, late night jams and even a special Halloween party!

Country Cruising has long been one of the premier parties at sea for country music fans - having featured artists like Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, Wynonna, Montgomery Gentry, Lonestar, Diamond Rio and many more. To book cabins, visit countrycruising.com.

