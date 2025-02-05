.

Dylan Marlowe and Conner Announce Did We Just Become Best Friends? Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) After teasing fans about an upcoming announcement, fellow rising stars Dylan Marlowe and Conner Smith today announce their upcoming co-headlining tour, the "Did We Just Become Best Friends? Tour."

General on-sale starts on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10am local time with fan club pre-sale and venue/local pre-sale beginning on Feb. 5 at 10am central and Feb. 6 at 10am local time, respectively.

The tour will kick off on April 2 in Columbia, SC at The Senate. Additionally, the tour will include openers Hannah McFarland and and Cole Goodwin. See the dates below:

Dates for the "Did We Just Become Best Friends? Tour" Include:
4/2 - The Senate - Columbia, SC
4/3 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL
4/4 - Dallas Bull - Tampa, FL
4/10 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN
4/11 - The Windjammer - Isle of Palms, SC
4/12 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre - Wilmington, NC

