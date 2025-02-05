My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Tour

(BHM) My Morning Jacket is marking the arrival of their eagerly awaited new album, is, with a wide-ranging headline run. MY MORNING JACKET "is" ON TOUR gets underway April 1 at Chattanooga, TN's Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium and then travels into early May. Highlights include a very special three-night homecoming run at Louisville, KY's historic The Louisville Palace on April 25-27. Additional dates will be announced soon.
A ticket request period for MY MORNING JACKET "is" ON TOUR is now underway exclusively to members of My Morning Jacket's One Big Family "Family Pass" program and will continue through Monday, February 10 at 10:00 am (ET). Standard and VIP ticket requests will then be processed for "Family Pass" holders on Monday, February 10 between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm (ET). Presales will then be available to all remaining members of One Big Family beginning on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 am (local). To sign up for One Big Family or to learn more about "Family Pass". Local presales start Wednesday, February 12 at 10:00 am (local). Spotify presales follow on Thursday, February 13 at 10:00 am (local). All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 14 at 10:00 am (local).
My Morning Jacket's 10th studio album and first full-length new collection in more than three years, is arrives via ATO Records on Friday, March 21.
Produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Brendan O'Brien (Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam), the album is heralded by the ravishing lead single, "Time Waited," available everywhere now. An official music video, directed by famed photographer/filmmaker Danny Clinch and featuring new performance footage interspersed with archival photos from throughout the band's history, is streaming now on YouTube. The band performed "Time Waited" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week.
MY MORNING JACKET "is" ON TOUR 2025
APRIL
1 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium w/Bendigo Fletcher
3-5 - Miramar Beach, FL - My Morning Jacket's One Big Holiday *
8 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre **
10 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park **
12 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory **
13 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall **
15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP **
17 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium **
18 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater **
20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory **
21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater **
25 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace w/Lacey Guthrie
26 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace w/Future Killer
27 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace w/The Jesse Lee's
MAY
2 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory at The District w/Bendigo Fletcher
4 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival *
* Festival Appearance
** w/Grace Cummings
Watch My Morning Jacket's 'Time Waited' Video
My Morning Jacket Announce Fourth Installment of 'MMJ Live' Vinyl Series
My Morning Jacket Announce Four Fall 2024 Headline Shows
My Morning Jacket To Stream Select Tour Dates Via nugs.net
