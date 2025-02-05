Pop Evil Announce What Remains Headline Tour

(Atom Splitter) Pop Evil have announced their Spring 2025 headline tour. The "What Remains" Tour begins on April 8 in Tulsa, OK and the trek runs through May 18 in Bloomington, IN. Devour the Day (which features members of Pop Evil, Joey and Blake), Return to Dust, and Oni will serve as support.
"The 'What Remains North America Tour' is coming, and we're bringing the chaos with us," the band says. "This isn't just a lineup, it's a sonic onslaught. But this tour isn't just another run of shows, it's a statement. A reckoning. A test of endurance for those who crave something more. Are you ready?"
Additionally, Pop Evil have announced details of a private Album Release Event with SiriusXM Octane on March 20. The event will be held at Cult of Individuality in NYC and the band will do an acoustic performance along with a Q&A hosted by Jose Mangin. Details to enter to win this experience with SiriusXM Octane to come.
POP EVIL ON TOUR:
3/20 - New York NY - SiriusXM Octane Album Release at Cult of Individuality^
4/8 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom
4/10 - Dallas, TX - Echo Soundstage
4/11 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
4/12 - Colombia, MO - The Blue Note
4/13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
4/14 - Denver, CO - Oriental
4/15 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
4/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater
4/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee Theatre
4/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
4/23 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
4/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
4/25 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
4/26 - Reno, NV - Cargo
4/29 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
5/1 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
5/2 - Edmonton, AB - Century Show Room+
5/3 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis
5/4 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
5/6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
5/7 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC
5/8 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's*
5/9 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe*
5/10 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore*
5/12 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's*
5/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*
5/16 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues*
5/17 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*
5/18 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre*
^Pop Evil Only
*No Return To Dust
+No Devour The Day
Pop Evil Announce New Album With 'Wishful Thinking' Video
Pop Evil Take Fans On 'Deathwalk' With New Video
Watch Pop Evil's 'What Remains' Video
Bad Wolves And Pop Evil Teaming Up For The Animal Instinct U.S. Tour
Black Sabbath Reuniting For Ozzy's Massive Final Show- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Team For 'Who Believes in Angels?'- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song A Hit Before Release- The Doors React To The Destruction Of The Morrison Hotel- The Sword Returning- more
Colt Ford Releasing First Song Since His Heart Attack- Country Cruising Cruise Adds Sara Evans To Lineup- Dylan Marlowe and Conner Tour- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Team For 'Who Believes in Angels?'
STYX Announce Rockin' in Paradise With Their Friends
Pop Evil Announce What Remains Headline Tour
The Lumineers and Phish Lead Bourbon & Beyond Lineup
My Morning Jacket Announce U.S. Tour
Save Ferris Launching Spring Tour and Post Valentine's Day Show
McStine & Minnemann Preview New Album With 'Survive' Video
Baroness Plot The Red & Blue Tour