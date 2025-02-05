Post Malone Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of 'White iverson'

() Post Malone is announcing special collectors' items to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his first hit song "White Iverson". Post Malone is collaborating with Reebok and Wilson Sporting Goods to release a "White Iverson" x Reebok hoodie and a limited-edition Wilson x Post Malone "White Iverson" Anniversary basketball. He will also be releasing a limited edition white vinyl 7 inch to mark this special event.

As part of this capsule, Wilson will create a "White Iverson" inspired basketball featuring the Stoney album artwork and the infamous lyric "When I Started Ballin I Was Young." The all-white basketballs will feature the emblems of Post Malone's hit song in a silver foil. Limited units of the basketball will be available for $150. This is the first drop between Wilson and Post Malone, with future collaboration products to come.

To celebrate the anniversary, Reebok and Post Malone co-designed the hoodie, which will be available for purchase exclusively on https://shop.postmalone.com/ for 72 hours following its debut.

Originally released in 2015, "White Iverson" quickly became a cultural phenomenon, amassing over one billion streams on Spotify and catapulting Post Malone's career to new heights. Over the past decade, the track has garnered over 2 billion streams, multiple platinum certifications, and remains a fan favorite at live shows. This anniversary release serves as both a nostalgic tribute and a testament to Malone's lasting impact on the music industry, despite still being in the early stages of his career.

This spring, Post will headline Coachella before hitting the road on his "Big Ass Stadium Tour."

