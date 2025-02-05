Russ Ballard Back In The 'New York Groove'

(Freeman) Renowned rock singer Russ Ballard is pleased to announce the release of a revisited version of his famous hit "New York Groove", along with a new music video, both out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

The song was a hit for KISS guitarist Ace Frehley on his 1978 solo album. Russ had this to say about the new version, "I wrote the song in 1975 and it was a very quick process, written and recorded in about three hours. I had down time in the studio, no song - just a title, 'New York Groove' and an idea to play it to a Bo Diddley rhythm."

Ballard is simply one of the most renowned and gifted songwriters in pop and rock music. His music career started when he was only 14 years old and he wrote a tune, which was recorded by The Shadows, appearing on their album 'The Sound Of The Shadows' in 1964.

During the 70's and 80's, his songs ruled the airwaves and the list of hits is pretty much endless. From "Since You Been Gone" (Rainbow), "God Gave Rock'n'Roll To You" (Argent and Kiss), "So You Win Again" (Hot Chocolate), "New York Groove" (Hello and Ace Frehley), "You Can Do Magic" (America), "Winning" (Santana) or "I Don't Believe In Miracles" (Colin Blunstone) - just to name a few - everyone who needed a great song knew that with Russ Ballard they could not go wrong.

Numerous records/artists were also produced by him, like Roger Daltrey, America, Elkie Brooks, Skindred or Sada Vidoo. In 1974, he started a solo career (after his stint with the band Argent in early 70's), which had its highest momentum with the 'S/t' album in 1984 (which included the hit single "Voices") and the follow up "The Fire Still Burns".

Since then, Ballard has released 10 studio albums and is still writing and producing hits. Three songs from his 1984 and 1985 albums were featured in the TV show "Miami Vice" and were extensively played on dance floors around Europe.

