Save Ferris Launching Spring Tour and Post Valentine's Day Show

(Earshot) Save Ferris has announced spring tour dates, as well as a headline hometown "Post-Valentine's Day Valentines Day" show at Orange County's Garden Amp on Feb 15. Special Guests appearing at the show with the band are members of Goldfinger, Reel Big Fish, Social Distortion, and Bad Religion.

This summer the band will be heading overseas for a UK/ European tour and festival dates. KEEP AN EAR OUT FOR "GET DANCING", THEIR new single AND VIDEO TO BE RELEASED soon!

Save Ferris is a ska-punk powerhouse that blends infectious energy with heart-pounding rhythms, creating a sound that's both nostalgic and timeless. Hailing from Southern California, the band first burst onto the scene in the mid-'90s, blending ska's signature brass and up-tempo beats with punk rock's raw edge and rebellious spirit. Fronted by the dynamic and captivating Monique Powell, Save Ferris quickly became known for their energetic live shows and catchy, anthem-like tracks.

Their debut album, It Means Everything (1996), earned them a loyal following with tracks like "Come On Eileen," a bold cover of Dexys Midnight Runners' classic, which became a breakout hit. Their sound-characterized by tight horn sections, infectious guitar riffs, and Powell's powerful vocals-immediately set them apart from other ska bands of the era.

Over the years, Save Ferris has navigated changes in both the music scene and within the band itself, but their core sound-fueled by a blend of punk, ska, and pop-is as vibrant and energetic as ever. Their passion for music and connection to fans remains a constant, and with each performance, they prove why they're one of the most memorable bands to emerge from the '90s ska revival.

Save Ferris' influence extends far beyond their hit songs, as they helped solidify ska-punk as a mainstream force, paving the way for countless other bands. With a sound that's both a tribute to the past and a forward-looking reflection of their evolution, Save Ferris continues to captivate listeners, leaving a lasting mark on the music world.

Upcoming Shows:

Feb 15

Garden Grove, OC , CA

Garden Amp

March 14

Solana Beach, San Diego CA

Belly Up Tavern

March 29

Las Vegas, NV

The Event Center at Desert Breeze

APRIL

4/26 - Chicago, IL- @chopshopchi

4/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - @pyramidschemegr

4/28 - Madison, WI - @highnoonmadison

4/29 - Milwaukee, WI - @shank_hall

4/30 - Des Moines, IA - @xbklive

MAY

5/1 - Minneapolis, MN - @turfclubmn

5/2 - Omaha, NE - @waiting_room

5/3 - Lawrence, KS - @thebottleneck

5/4- Wichita, KS -@waveict

5/5 - Tulsa, OK - @vanguardtulsa

5/7 - Nashville, TN - @thebasementeast

5/8 - Greenville, SC - @radioroomgreenville

5/9 - Raleigh, NC - @kingsraleigh

5/ 11 - Orlando, FL - @hoborlando

5/13- Jacksonville, FL - @jackrabbitslive

5/14- Pensacola, FL - @pensacolahandlebar

5/16- Houston, TX - @lastconcertcafe

5/17 - Dallas, TX - @ferriswheelers

5/18- Oklahoma City, OK - @89thstreetokc

5/20 - St. Louis, MO -@oldrockhousestl

UK/Europe

5/24 UK HATFIELD SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL SOUTH

5/25 UK LEEDS SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL NORTH

5/29 G. BERLIN SO56

5/ 30 A. WELS SBAM FESTIVAL

JULY

7/20 NL KOOG AAN DE ZAAN HALTPOP FESTIVAL

AUGUST

8/2 B. DUFFEL BRACKROCK FESTIVAL

8/3 UK LONDON ISLINGTON O2 ACADEMY Tickets

8/4 SLOVENIA TOLMIN PUNK ROCK HOLIDAY FESTIVAL

8/7 UK HUDDERSFIELD PARISH

8/8 UK BLACKPOOL REBELLION FESTIVAL

