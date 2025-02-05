Seth Walker Takes Fans 'Up On The Mountain' To Announce New Album

(CMM) Seth Walker has announced the release of his 12th studio album, Why The Worry, due April 4 on Royal Potato Family. The 11-track collection was co-produced by Walker with Jano Rix and Brook Sutton. Today, Walker also shares the album's first single, a delectable slice of country funk entitled "Up On The Mountain".

"A few summers back, I moved to Fairview, North Carolina, just outside of Asheville, up on a clearing that looks out over the big blue ridge. This place is quiet. Just birds going about their business, the leaves in the breeze, a few distant dogs barking, and the voices in my head," says Walker. "I channeled this feeling of finding myself up on this mountain at ease in my spirit away from the incessant chatter and noise that everyday life has a way of pummeling you with. A peaceful place and a joyful sound. Musically, I pulled inspiration from that old southern roots and rock vibe of The Band, Leon Russell and J.J. Cale."

Among five songs penned by Walker for Why The Worry, the album's title track was co-written by longtime collaborator Oliver Wood (The Wood Brothers), while "Midway Girl" was a joint songwriting effort with Ed Jurdi (Band Of Heathens). Walker also reimagined six songs, both modern and vintage, by prime musical influences, including Michael Kiwanuka's "I'm Getting Ready," which features his classically-trained father Scott Walker on strings, and album opener "The Same Love That Made Me Laugh," a gently funked reworking of the Bill Withers' deep cut. Walker taps J.J. Cale, whose sanguine saunter leans well into the album's themes of amble and ease, for two songs: "Hey Baby" and "Magnolia." Also on the program are fellow Southern artists Al Green whose soul classic "Take Me To The River" is delivered with a distinctly reclined groove and Bobby Charles' seminal ode "I Must Be In A Good Place Now," which closes the record.

The album's title Why The Worry served as a mantra for Walker after a series of starts and stops seeing the album to completion. Most notably when Hurricane Helene hit his home in late summer 2024 just as he was finally closing in on completing the record.

"It was gut-wrenching seeing all of the devastation to my community. It really made me take a pause and wonder what am I doing here, what's the point," explains Walker. "I'd already been thinking about calling the album Why The Worry. After a little time getting my feet back under me following the storm, that guiding principle returned. The worry wouldn't undo any damage, and there was still service in song."

Why The Worry follows a string of critically acclaimed albums from Walker, garnering praise from NPR to The Washington Post. He's been found on the road with The Mavericks, Kat Wright, Ruthie Foster and Steep Canyon Rangers among others. Also an in demand songwriter, he recently co-wrote "Moon & Stars" with Raul Malo - the title track to The Mavericks 2024 album, sung as a duet with Sierra Ferrell. Later this month, Walker hits the road for five shows supporting Marc Broussard before embarking on headline dates throughout the spring.

SETH WALKER

Tour Dates

2/13 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall *

2/14 - Birmingham, AL - The Lyric Theatre *

2/15 - Chattanooga, TN - The Walker Theatre *

2/16 - Savannah, GA - Victory North *

2/18 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *

2/19 - Flat Rock, NC - Magnolia Concert Series

3/14 - Jacksonville, FL - Blue Jay Listening Room

3/15 - Safety Harbor, FL - Safety Harbor Music Center

3/16 - Sarasota, FL - Fogartyville

4/4 - San Francisco, CA - Hotel Utah

4/5 - Sacramento, CA - The Side Door

4/6 - Petaluma, CA - Polly Klass Community Center

4/10-13 - Napa, CA - Songwriters In Paradise

4/16 - Eugene, OR - Tsunami Books

4/17 - Bend, OR - The Annex

4/18 - Portland, OR - Jack London Revue

4/19 - Olympia, WA - Traditions Fair Trade

4/22 - Seattle, WA - The Tractor Tavern

5/1 - Green Bay, WI - Meyer Theatre **

5/3 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill

5/4 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Community House

5/29 - New York, NY - Cafe Wha?

5/30 - Northampton, MA - The Parlor Room

5/31 - Norwood, MA - Fallout Shelter

6/6 - Doylestown, PA - The Barn

6/7 - Lancaster, PA - West Art

6/20 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

6/21 - Durham, NC - Blue Note Bar & Grill

* w/ Marc Broussard

** w/ Oliver Wood

