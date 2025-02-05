STYX Announce Rockin' in Paradise With Their Friends

(ABC) Topeka, leaders in U.S. based destination vacations, confirm they have teamed up with legendary multi-Platinum Rockers STYX, who will be curating a brand new "Rockin' in Paradise with STYX + Friends" three day music vacation weekend on the beautiful gulf shores of Miramar Beach, Florida. "STYX + Friends" is set to take place October 9 - 11, 2025.

"STYX + Friends" will feature two special performances by STYX with one being the last time the band will perform their hit Grand Illusion album in its entirety in 2025 along with all the hits. "Rockin' in Paradise" brings a stellar line-up of iconic rock artists including Loverboy, Cheap Trick, 38 Special, Collective Soul, John Waite, Lawrence Gowan and Edwin McCain.

"We are so excited to bring you Rockin' in Paradise in Miramar Beach," proclaims Tommy Shaw. "One of my favorite places to visit. Our Friends can't wait to join us to bring you this one-of-a-kind experience. Let's Rock this October!"

Redefining the music festival experience, Topeka allows guests to immerse themselves in live music from the comfort of their own personal cove complete with delivery of all food, drinks and merchandise within five minutes at a 5,500-capacity open air green space venue complete with air conditioned bathrooms and just a short walk from guests' beach condos or homes. Offering a more intimate and unique experience, guests spend the day under the sun at the beach with activities planned just for STYX fans and nights under the stars seeing their favorite artists.

Presale sign-ups begin today at 2pm EST, and general on sale begins FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 at 2:00PM EST. All guests who book in the pre-sale will receive a "Rockin' in Paradise" collectors coin. All guests who book their accommodations through Topeka will receive a special "Rockin' in Paradise" branded backpack cooler.

All guests attending will enjoy a Q&A with STYX, hosted by popular rock talk show personality, Eddie Trunk. Payment plans available at just $75 for fans to reserve their vacation. More info and to sign up for the presale here.

