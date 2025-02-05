Tash Sultana Shares Studio Video For New Single 'Milk & Honey'

(SRO) Today Tash Sultana embarks on an exciting new chapter, marking a bold return to their roots as a looper, with a brand-new single "Milk & Honey"-a deeply personal track, reflecting on fulfillment and fame.

"Milk & Honey" bursts to life with the unfiltered energy of a track written in just an hour. Rooted in a rock/reggae groove, it captures the whirlwind of restless late-night thoughts-the ones that hit hardest just before sleep. Its raw, hypnotic 'loop-design' feels like the pulse of a busker's open-air jam, alive and unrestrained.

"I hadn't written a track that was looping-based for a very long time," Tash explains. "I steered away from it because I felt as though I'd been pigeon-holed as only a 'looper' and not so much of a musician/composer/producer."

With lyrics that rebel against the suffocating rush of the fast lane, this song challenges you to step back, breathe, and embrace the bigger picture.

Accompanying the release is their 'Live at Lonely Lands Studio' performance, taking us back to where it all began-a tribute to Tash's roots and the magic of those early, unpolished bedroom performances of some early TASH tracks including "Notion" and "Jungle." Stripped back and free-flowing, This live session captures the pure, unfiltered energy that defined the start of their journey. It's a rare and intimate glimpse into the soul of their music.

"Milk and Honey is a return to the roots, a return to the beginning of why and how music made me feel in the first place when it was just 'plug your sh*t in and jam,'" says Tash. "It was less structured and less focused on delivering a 'hit' less pressure to be anything other than just the jam itself." "I've seen a lot in my career as an artist and approaching a more mature side of it 10 years in," adds TASH. "I've seen many fast lanes, been in many fast lanes, crashed the vehicle, rebuilt from the wreck, rehabbed my brain, and it always lands me in the same place-back to the start."

Like unlocking a memory-hoarding vault, this track recaptures the magic of the beginning-a free-flowing creativity they haven't felt in years. Familiar yet fresh, it carries the unmistakable palette of earlier material, reminding us of why they started this journey in the first place. It's not just music; it's a homecoming.

On the live front, TASH will return to the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, on Friday, June 20 for a truly special and profoundly personal performance. Having already captivated audiences on this iconic stage twice before with sold-out shows, their 2025 show represents a defining milestone in an extraordinary and trailblazing career.

With the breathtaking Red Rocks as the backdrop, this unforgettable evening will feature an electrifying blend of fresh tracks, timeless hits, and stunning visuals, showcasing TASH's remarkable journey and solidifying their status as one of Australia's most influential and revered artists.

With a career spanning over a decade, Tash's accomplishments speak volumes: selling out shows at iconic venues, headlining major festivals, and selling out global arenas as well earning 15 ARIA nominations and the 2023 Rolling Stone Global Artist Award (Australia). Yet, for Tash, the journey is far from over. With their unwavering drive to push creative boundaries and a focus on building a broader legacy as an entrepreneur and mentor, Tash continues to shape the industry on their own terms.

As "Milk & Honey" marks the beginning of a transformative year, Tash Sultana remains, as always, an artist in motion-creating, evolving, and inspiring a global audience along the way.

