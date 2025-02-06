A Place To Bury Strangers And Pelican Lead Additions To Post.Festival

(CS) Post.Festival has unveild the final wave of bands joining this year's already stacked lineup. The latest additions include the explosive A Place To Bury Strangers, the crushing heaviness of Pelican and Primitive Man, and the return of We Lost The Sea for a second set.

Also joining the bill are the dynamic sounds of Nrthrn, Standards, Pray For Sound, Circus Trees, Porcelain, Rainbows Are Free, Surrounded By Water, Turquoise, and Jenny Haniver-further cementing Post.Fest 2025 as an event that fans of post-rock, post-metal, and beyond will not want to miss.

With this final announcement, Post.Festival 2025 promises an unparalleled experience, blending legendary acts with rising stars in the genre. From the intensity of Converge and Cave In to the immersive soundscapes of EMma Ruth Rundle and Ranges, this year's festival is shaping up to be its most ambitious yet.

Taking place from July 24-26 at the HiFi & HiFi Annex in Indianapolis, the event will also feature exclusive album play-throughs, including We Lost The Sea's Departure Songs and This Will Destroy You's Young Mountain-both their only U.S. performances of these albums in 2025.

