Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency

(PoP) Last night, country music superstar Blake Shelton launched his first Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to a sold-out crowd. Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas has limited tickets available for the remaining five shows, Feb. 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15.

"This is a big deal for me," said Shelton, dressed in a custom-made black corduroy shirt, BSxLE jeans, and Tony Lama grand caiman boots. "This is the opening night of my first residency ever. I've been coming to Las Vegas for a long time, so I know what my job is here tonight. We're here to make memories."

Fans in attendance for opening night were treated to a 20-plus song set featuring some of Shelton's biggest hits, including "Sangria," "Honey Bee," "Ol' Red," "God's Country" and "Boys 'Round Here." Shelton kicked off the show with his 29th and most recent No. 1 single, "Pour Me A Drink."

"I am excited to finally be in Vegas, bringing the honky tonk to Sin City!" Shelton said. "We have a lot of fun ahead of us here at The Colosseum the next two weeks."

Shelton also performed his brand new single "Texas." Already Top 10, the song gives a nod to the King of Country Music, George Strait. Appropriately enough, Shelton followed the song with Strait's classic, "All My Ex's Live In Texas."

He brought more classic country to the stage with Alabama's No. 1 hit, "Mountain Music." Shelton recently honored the iconic group with a performance at CMT Giants: Alabama and on stage at the BMI Awards in Nashville in November.

Shelton closed out the extraordinary night with his signature hit, "God Gave Me You." Blake Shelton: Live In Las Vegas returns Friday and Saturday night and then closes with a three-night stand Feb 12, 14 and 15.

