Comeback Kid 'Wake The Dead' Again

(SharpTone) Winnipeg hardcore band Comeback Kid are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Wake The Dead. The band is releasing a re-recorded version of the title track of the record.

"The title track of our album Wake The Dead, which that we released two decades ago, provided us with more opportunities and brought us to more places around the world than we could have ever imagined," remembers singer Andrew Neufeld with fondness for how the album impacted the band's life and that of fans. "The song lands as the biggest moment in every single set that we've played - from Asia through South America to Europe, Africa, and North America."

He continues, "We wrote and recorded the song while I was still playing guitar in the band. After 19 years of being the vocalist, and singing the song every night, we would like to celebrate and commemorate a song that gave us wings that we never knew existed by re-recording it with our current lineup and with a fresh mix provided by Will Putney."

Neufeld finishes, "We will be releasing the single alongside an unreleased B-side from the original 2005 Wake The Dead recording sessions on 7", along with a number of variations of the full length re-pressed with new packaging!"

The 20th anniversary edition of the song was recorded by John Paul Peters and mixed and mastered by the aforementioned Putney.

Comeback Kid are also embarking on the album's 20th anniversary tour. They will of course play the album in its entirety.

COMEBACK KID ON TOUR:

April 11 Lisbon Portugal @ Music Station

April 12 Madrid Spain @ Copernico

April 14 Budapest Hungary @ Durer Kurt

April 15 Prague Czech Republic @ Rock Cafe

April16 Dresden German @ Chemefabrik

April 19 Oberndorf Am Nekar Germany

April 20 London UK The Dome

Related Stories

Comeback Kid Plot 'Wake The Dead' 20th Anniversary Show

Comeback Kid Unleash 'Disruption' Video

Silverstein 'Die Alone' With Comeback Kid's Andrew Neufeld

Comeback Kid 'Face The Fire' With New Performance Video

News > Comeback Kid