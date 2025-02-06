Edge Of Paradise Deliver 'Prophecy Unbound' Video

(Napalm) Los Angeles based cinematic hard rockers Edge Of Paradise return today with the bombastic anthem "Prophecy Unbound" cut from their epic sixth studio album and Napalm Records debut, Prophecy, arriving March 7, 2025.

"Prophecy Unbound" pops off right out of the gate with its pummeling drums, expansive orchestrations, and a tensely epic guitar solo, inviting listeners into frontwoman Margarita Monet's stirring narrative dystopia. Nu-Metal inspired riff excellence carries the verses through to the cathartic high octane chorus that Monet delivers with soaring power. Forever enthralled with the convergence of man and machine, Monet's lyrics invite listeners to realize the strength in their vulnerability, lest they lose their humanity to machinelike callousness. The single arrives alongside an official music video directed by Monet.

Monet says about "Prophecy Unbound": "'Prophecy Unbound' will take you through a cinematic soundscape, to explore one's inner truth and navigate the complexity of life's infinite possibilities. Sometimes walking the path toward truth is difficult, requiring trust and courage to leave behind the familiar for the pursuit of a deeper, more meaningful existence. 'Prophecy Unbound' symbolizes this liberation from predetermined futures and the acceptance of one's role in shaping destiny, even in a world filled with chaos and uncertainty. It's a call to embrace the unknown and trust in the strength that we have within us."

Prophecy kicks off in explosive fashion with opening track "Death Note", a bombastic crash through apathetic walls encouraging listeners to break free from their technological isolation, and embrace connection with others over numb comfort alone. "Give It To Me (Mind Assassin)", cranks up the intensity with an irresistible driving pulse propelled even further by an infectiously dancy chorus. A raucous fight for authenticity and self-realization, "Prophecy Unbound" careens through claustrophobically tight riffage, blossoming into a lush and cathartic belt-along chorus. The winding serpentine melodies of "Falling Light" explode with Monet's venomous soaring vocals, dancing around ethereal synth textures, enveloping listeners in a sonic gothic cathedral. Released earlier this year, lead single "Rogue (Aim For The Kill)", is a full throttle industrial rock track about perseverance in the face of seeming unbeatable adversity. "The Other Side of Fear" is an energized rager built on pulsating dance beats and features a standout guitar solo from composer and commander in shred Dave Bates. Prophecy takes a stand against indifference, encouraging listeners to go outside, cry, and embrace all the uncomfortable parts of life that make us human, before comfort driven apathy driven by addictive algorithms bring about our demise.

Co-produced with Mike Plotnikoff (Nita Strauss, Apocalyptica, Daughtry, Three Days Grace), mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Amaranthe, Arch Enemy, Katatonia, Delain, Evergrey), and incorporated for the first time, 8-string guitars, Prophecy packs extreme firepower for EDGE OF PARADISE's most intense voyage yet.

Related Stories

Edge Of Paradise Deliver 'Death Note'

Edge of Paradise Release 'Hologram' Video

Edge Of Paradise Announce 'Hologram' Album With Title Track

Singled Out: Edge of Paradise's The Unknown

News > Edge Of Paradise