Emily Ann Roberts' 'Easy Does It' Spotlighted On SiriusXM and CMT

(117) Emily Ann Roberts' success hasn't come overnight. She has spent the past decade honing her craft, learning from, and proving herself to, the best Nashville has to offer -- from bluegrass and country legends to today's most successful hitmakers. She has a unique sense of who she is, as an artist, as a wife and as a woman. It's this confidence and sure-footedness that has attracted leagues of fans to her music since the release of Can't Hide Country in 2023. It's the response of those fans that has brought and will continue to bring the opportunities that she is earning.

SiriusXM The Highway featured "Easy Does It" in their On The Horizon spotlight over the weekend, with fans across North America responding positively to hearing the soft and smile-provoking love song on their radios. CMT has added the music video for the song to their rotation across many of their platforms starting this week. Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and Pandora have all supported the singer/songwriter on their platforms, recognizing the response she has gotten from country music fans across the globe.

"Easy Does It" was highlighted by American Songwriter and by Billboard who called Emily Ann "one of country music's most engaging, neo-traditional voices," adding of the song, "her butter-soft voice in a single breath encapsulates both the sting of painful memories and the emotional exhale of relief at a current romantic situation."

The song received an 8.9 rating by Country Central who calls Emily Ann's voice "extremely pure" and reminiscent of Faith Hill, adding that the "impressive" song "is another reminder that Emily Ann Roberts should be on your radar."

In a glowing review of the single, Today's Country Magazine called Emily Ann "one of country music's most dynamic rising stars."

All Country News writes, "Emily Ann Roberts has struck gold with her latest single, 'Easy Does It,' a love song that feels as natural and heartfelt as a summer breeze."

"I used to believe love was like a rollercoaster or a confusing game of 'he loves me, he loves me not.' When I met my husband, I realized how steady and simple love can be. This song fell out so naturally when I was writing with Autumn Buysse and Jason Haag. I hope people can relate to it and find that easy love like I found," said Emily Ann Roberts.

Easy does the dishes

Easy holds my hand

Easy don't make me question

Where on earth he stands

I've tried love the hard way

But it added up to nothing

Kiss by kiss, you flipped the script

Yeah, you showed me that easy does it

With Roberts busy touring scheduling in 2025 fans will have plenty of places to hear her sing "Easy Does It" all over the country. On February 6 she will join country legend Clint Black on part of his 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour for seven dates through the western United States. 2025 will also reunite Emily Ann with country music superstar Blake Shelton on his Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour. She will kick off each night with a thrilling performance before Shelton, who will be joined by country music heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins, takes the stage.

Clint Black's 35th Anniversary of "Killin' Time" Tour:

February 6 - Greeley, Colo. - Union Colony Civic Center

February 7 - Pueblo, Colo. - Pueblo Memorial Hall

February 8 - Dodge City, Kan. - United Wireless Arena

February 12 - Helena, Mont. - Helena Civic Center

February 13 - Rapid City, S.D. - The Monument

February 14 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Washington Pavillion

February 15 - Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts

Black Shelton's Friends & Heroes 2025 Tour:

February 27 - Lexington, Ky. - Rupp Arena

February 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

March 1 - Greensboro, N.C. - Greensboro Coliseum

March 6 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center

March 7 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

March 8 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena

March 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 14 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum

March 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena

March 21 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center

