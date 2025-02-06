G-Eazy To Deliver New Album 'Helium' On February 28th

(fcc) Multi-platinum selling rapper G-Eazy announced his brand new upcoming album "Helium," releasing on February 28th via RCA Records. To celebrate the reveal, he has also released a brand new song off the upcoming project, "Kiss The Sky." The 12-track album will highlight the highs and lows of love and marks a return to roots for G-Eazy as an artist - infusing the signature sound millions of fans have come to know and love from the rapper.

Last week, G-Eazy announced his upcoming Helium Tour which will take him across North America this spring. The 26-date run, which includes major cities such as Nashville, Toronto, St. Louis and Vancouver will kick off on April 4th in New Haven, CT before concluding in Cleveland, OH on May 14th. Currently in the midst of a sold-out European run, the newly added shows are an extension of G-Eazy's successful 2024 cross-country tour. The upcoming engagements will include support from Marc E. Bassy and Goody Grace.

Additionally, G-Eazy has announced his Las Vegas residency at Wynn Las Vegas with several dates taking place over the next year. The shows are set to take place at Wynn Nightlife's iconic XS Nightclub on April 18th, May 2nd and July 13th and will conclude on September 13th at Encore Beach Club at Night.

The upcoming album includes G-Eazy's previously released singles "Nada" and "Vampires." G-Eazy surprised fans with the addition of the new songs to his live show this past fall, garnering a massive crowd response each night and stirring up anticipation across social media. Following the outpour of incredible support and love of the new music while on the road, G released the tracks as a thank you to his fans for the heartfelt experience they shared from city to city.

G-EAZY NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

4/4/2025 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

4/5/2025 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live

4/6/2025 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

4/8/2025 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

4/9/2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

4/11/2025 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic

4/12/2025 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

4/14/2025 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

4/15/2025 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

4/16/2025 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

4/18/2025 - Fargo, ND - Butler Machinery Arena at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds

4/21/2025 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

4/22/2025 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

4/23/2025 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

4/26/2025 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

4/27/2025 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

4/29/2025 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theatre

5/3/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

5/4/2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Centre

5/6/2025 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

5/8/2025 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5/9/2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

5/10/2025 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

5/12/2025 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

5/13/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

5/14/2025 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

- -

G-EAZY LAS VEGAS DATES:

4/18/2025 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Nightclub - Wynn Hotel

5/2/2025 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Nightclub - Wynn Hotel

7/11/2025 - Las Vegas, NV - XS Nightclub - Wynn Hotel

10/30/2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Encore Beach Club - Wynn Hotel

