Jethro Tull Release 'The Tipu House' Video

(Chipster) After two consecutive new Jethro Tull album releases in 2022 and 2023, a new studio record - 'Curious Ruminant' - was recently announced and will be released on the 7th March 2025. Consisting of nine new tracks varying in length from two and half minutes to almost seventeen minutes, this is an album of mostly full band music.

Amongst the musicians featured are former keyboardist Andrew Giddings and drummer James Duncan, along with the current band members David Goodier, John O'Hara, Scott Hammond and, making his recording debut with the band, guitarist Jack Clark.

Following the launch of the album's title track in January, they are now pleased to reveal the second single 'The Tipu House'. Watch the video, once again directed by Costin Chioreanu, below:

Ian describes 'The Tipu House' as a song of aspiration in adversity, and comments: "Our societies are filled with those who have risen from relative poverty to positions of greatness in the world and their successes are a beacon of hope for the rest of us, even if 'greatness' is a relative concept at the end of it all."

