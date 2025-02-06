Jethro Tull Release 'The Tipu House' Video

(Chipster) After two consecutive new Jethro Tull album releases in 2022 and 2023, a new studio record - 'Curious Ruminant' - was recently announced and will be released on the 7th March 2025. Consisting of nine new tracks varying in length from two and half minutes to almost seventeen minutes, this is an album of mostly full band music.
Amongst the musicians featured are former keyboardist Andrew Giddings and drummer James Duncan, along with the current band members David Goodier, John O'Hara, Scott Hammond and, making his recording debut with the band, guitarist Jack Clark.
Following the launch of the album's title track in January, they are now pleased to reveal the second single 'The Tipu House'. Watch the video, once again directed by Costin Chioreanu, below:
Ian describes 'The Tipu House' as a song of aspiration in adversity, and comments: "Our societies are filled with those who have risen from relative poverty to positions of greatness in the world and their successes are a beacon of hope for the rest of us, even if 'greatness' is a relative concept at the end of it all."
Jethro Tull Announce 'Curious Ruminant' Album With New Video
Jethro Tull Share 'Jack Frost and Hooded Crow' Remix From Christmas Album
The Jethro Tull Christmas Album Expanded And Remixed
Jethro Tull In The Studio For 'Stand Up' 55th Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk- Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement- more
Black Sabbath Reuniting For Ozzy's Massive Final Show- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Team For 'Who Believes in Angels?'- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk
Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement
John Lennon's Only Post Beatles Full Solo Concerts Getting RSD Release
Watch Arch Enemy's 'Paper Tiger' Video
Babymetal Concert Film Coming To Movie Theaters
Udo Dirkschneider And Doro Pesch Team Up For 'Winter Dreams'
L.A. Guns Give Fans A Taste Of New Album 'Leopard Skin'
Mark Morton Recruits Cody Jinks For 'Brother'