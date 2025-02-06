Julien-K Hitting The Road With Powerman 5000

(OMG) Julien-K is set to hit the road with Powerman 5000 this April, bringing their electrifying live show to cities across the U.S. The tour kicks off on April 11 at the iconic House of Blues in San Diego, CA, promising an unforgettable night of industrial rock energy.
Adding to the excitement, Julien-K will perform at the legendary Rainbow Anniversary Festival on the Sunset Strip on April 13, celebrating one of rock's most historic landmarks.
The band is also putting the final touches on their highly anticipated new album, DRK|MODE, slated for release this spring. More tour dates will be announced for Fall 2025.
04-11-25 HOUSE OF BLUES, SAN DIEGO CA
04-12-25 PARISM ROOM @ HOUSE OF BLUES, ANAMEIM CA
04-13-25 THE RAINBOW 53rd ANNIVERSARY, W. HOLLYWOOD CA
04-15-25 EL CORAZON, SEATTLE WA
04-16-25 STAR THEATRE, PORTLAND OR
04-18-25 GOLDFIELD TRADING POST, ROSEVILLE CA
04-19-25 FULL CIRCLE BREWERY, FRESNO CA
04-20-25 PERSUASION BREWING CO, MODESTO CA
04-22-25 THE ROCK, TUCSON AZ
04-23-25 THE MARQUEE, TEMPE AZ
04-25-25 COUNT'S VAMP'D, LAS VEGAS NY
04-26-35 TEMECULA EVENTS CENTER, TEMECULA CA
