Julien-K Hitting The Road With Powerman 5000

(OMG) Julien-K is set to hit the road with Powerman 5000 this April, bringing their electrifying live show to cities across the U.S. The tour kicks off on April 11 at the iconic House of Blues in San Diego, CA, promising an unforgettable night of industrial rock energy.

Adding to the excitement, Julien-K will perform at the legendary Rainbow Anniversary Festival on the Sunset Strip on April 13, celebrating one of rock's most historic landmarks.

The band is also putting the final touches on their highly anticipated new album, DRK|MODE, slated for release this spring. More tour dates will be announced for Fall 2025.

04-11-25 HOUSE OF BLUES, SAN DIEGO CA

04-12-25 PARISM ROOM @ HOUSE OF BLUES, ANAMEIM CA

04-13-25 THE RAINBOW 53rd ANNIVERSARY, W. HOLLYWOOD CA

04-15-25 EL CORAZON, SEATTLE WA

04-16-25 STAR THEATRE, PORTLAND OR

04-18-25 GOLDFIELD TRADING POST, ROSEVILLE CA

04-19-25 FULL CIRCLE BREWERY, FRESNO CA

04-20-25 PERSUASION BREWING CO, MODESTO CA

04-22-25 THE ROCK, TUCSON AZ

04-23-25 THE MARQUEE, TEMPE AZ

04-25-25 COUNT'S VAMP'D, LAS VEGAS NY

04-26-35 TEMECULA EVENTS CENTER, TEMECULA CA

