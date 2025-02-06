Mark Morton Recruits Cody Jinks For 'Brother'

(AB) Lamb of God's Mark Morton has teamed up with country star Cody Jinks for the brand new track called "Brother", that comes from Mark's forthcoming solo album, "Without The Pain," which arrives on April 11th.

"Brother" was written by Mark, Cody, and country artist Travis Denning. The song's poignant lyrics explore themes of regret, reconciliation, and personal accountability, set against a backdrop of southern rock and bluesy guitar riffs. The track is a deeply emotional reflection on the complexities of family relationships and the scars of unresolved conflict. "On a long bus ride, somewhere in the middle of a Lamb of God tour, I scribbled some lyrics down in my notebook," said Mark. "Sometime after, having paired them with a simple chord progression, I presented my idea to Cody Jinks and Travis Denning during a writing session in Nashville. Three hours later, we walked out with 'Brother.' 'Brother' is a deeply personal song that speaks directly to the theme of family separation and estrangement. I have learned through observation and my own lived experience that it is a universal and all too common phenomenon. We all poured a lot of ourselves into this song and I'm grateful to Cody for singing on it with me. I hope you'll enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it."

In addition to the release of the song, fans can also experience the official music video for "Brother," (watch below) which brings the track's raw emotion to life with a cinematic visual representation. The video serves as a perfect complement to the song's message, illustrating the themes of separation and longing that permeate the lyrics.

The upcoming album, Without The Pain, marks a significant departure from Mark's work with Lamb of God, diving into his southern roots and leaning heavily into the southern rock lane. The album features collaborations with artists like Cody Jinks, Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke), Tyler Bryant and the Shakedown, Travis Denning plus guitar solos from Grace Bowers, Jason Isbell and more, making it a unique and exciting project that blends blues, southern rock, americana and outlaw country influences with Mark's signature guitar work.

