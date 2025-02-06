Punk Legends Fear Lead Additions To Camp Punksylvania

(Earshot) Camp Punksylvania just turned the volume up even higher for its fifth anniversary event, dropping a stacked lineup of 20 more bands set to bring absolute chaos to the West End Fairgrounds, June 20-22, 2025.

With FEAR celebrating 40 years of "More Beer", alongside legendary punk icons Against All Authority, Get Dead, War On Women and up-comers SPACED, this year's lineup is shaping up to be the biggest and wildest yet - and there are still over 25 more bands left to be announced.

Camp Punksylvania is delivering a powerhouse roster for 2025, with something for every punk, hardcore, and DIY music fan. Bridge City Sinners have already been announced as the Sunday headliner, alongside festival staples Escape from the Zoo. The Friday and Saturday headliners are yet to be announced - stay tuned, because they're coming soon. The latest wave of bands includes:

* FEAR (Celebrating 40 years of "More Beer")

* Against All Authority

* Get Dead

* War On Women

* The OBGMs

* SPACED

* The Kilograms

* Teenage Halloween

* The Bad Ups

* The Best of The Worst

* Stuck Lucky

* The Car Bomb Parade

* Pucker Up!

* Stoke Signals

* Black Guy Fawkes

* Suburban Downgrade

* On the Cinder

* World of Chaos

* Come Out Fighting

* Scarboro

And that's just the beginning. With over 25 more acts still to be revealed, expect more heavy hitters, rising stars, and festival favorites in the coming weeks.Tickets are already moving fast, and less than ten VIP passes remain. VIP perks include artist meet-and-greets, exclusive merch, and more - but once they're gone, they're gone. Don't wait to grab your spot at the biggest Camp Punksylvania yet.

Whether you're pitching a tent or looking for a hotel stay, Camp Punksylvania has lodging options for everyone:

* Camping Passes: Full weekend camping options available for those who want the true summer camp experience.

* RV Parking: Limited spots available for those bringing their own setup.

* Hotel Room Packages: Special discounted rates available at nearby hotels - secure a room while they last. Less than 5 packages left!

The biggest punk rock summer camp of the year is right around the corner, and tickets are selling fast. With only five VIP passes left and more lineup announcements on the way, now is the time to grab a spot. Get tickets now at camppunksylvania.com.

Related Stories

World's First Cinema Share 'Paranoid' Visualizer

Jaye Jayle Declare 'Fear Is Here' with New Single

Get 'Hooked' On Franz Ferdinand's New Single

World's First Cinema Share 'The Underneath' Visualizer

News > Fear