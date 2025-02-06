Udo Dirkschneider And Doro Pesch Team Up For 'Winter Dreams'

(CS) DIRKSCHNEIDER are gearing up for the release of their eagerly anticipated album Balls To The Wall Reloaded, scheduled for release on February 28, 2025 through RPM. Alongside this, they are excited to showcase "Winter Dreams," the second single from their anniversary re-recording of the cult ACCEPT record. This track reveals a softer side of the album while preserving a meaningful lyrical depth, making it an emotional anthem of freedom. The single stands out not only for its significance but also for featuring the legendary 'Metal Queen,' Doro Pesch, alongside Udo Dirkschneider. This collaboration highlights the album's unique approach, underlining the long-running inspiration for the whole scene and renowned metal figureheads and companions alike.
Udo comments: "It was a very special experience for me to re-record "Winter Dreams'" with Doro Pesch. Doro and I have spent so many years together in the scene and there is a deep, almost familial connection between us. Her voice gives this song an incredible magic and emotionality that takes it to a whole new level. It was like a reunion with an old friend for me and together we made 'Winter Dreams' even more intense and personal. It just feels right to share this moment together!"
" 'Balls To The Wall' has always been one of my absolute favourite albums. I was really happy to sing the wonderful 'Winter Dreams' as a duet with Udo Dirkschneider and to shoot a great video for it. We have a long friendship and it is always special to work with him," Doro adds.
Taking fans to the vaults of Castle Reifenstein (Freienfeld, Italy), located in a beautifully wintry mountain landscape, the "Winter Dreams" music video, starring both vocalists Udo Dirkschneider and Doro Pesch, can be viewed below:
Accept's 'Balls To The Wall' Gets All-Star Reimagining
Dirkschneider Launching Balls To The Wall 40th Anniversary
Udo Dirkschneider Shares His Debut Recording In German
Queen's We Will Rock You Covered By Udo Dirkschneider
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk- Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement- more
Black Sabbath Reuniting For Ozzy's Massive Final Show- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Team For 'Who Believes in Angels?'- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk
Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement
John Lennon's Only Post Beatles Full Solo Concerts Getting RSD Release
Watch Arch Enemy's 'Paper Tiger' Video
Babymetal Concert Film Coming To Movie Theaters
Udo Dirkschneider And Doro Pesch Team Up For 'Winter Dreams'
L.A. Guns Give Fans A Taste Of New Album 'Leopard Skin'
Mark Morton Recruits Cody Jinks For 'Brother'