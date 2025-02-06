Udo Dirkschneider And Doro Pesch Team Up For 'Winter Dreams'

(CS) DIRKSCHNEIDER are gearing up for the release of their eagerly anticipated album Balls To The Wall Reloaded, scheduled for release on February 28, 2025 through RPM. Alongside this, they are excited to showcase "Winter Dreams," the second single from their anniversary re-recording of the cult ACCEPT record. This track reveals a softer side of the album while preserving a meaningful lyrical depth, making it an emotional anthem of freedom. The single stands out not only for its significance but also for featuring the legendary 'Metal Queen,' Doro Pesch, alongside Udo Dirkschneider. This collaboration highlights the album's unique approach, underlining the long-running inspiration for the whole scene and renowned metal figureheads and companions alike.

Udo comments: "It was a very special experience for me to re-record "Winter Dreams'" with Doro Pesch. Doro and I have spent so many years together in the scene and there is a deep, almost familial connection between us. Her voice gives this song an incredible magic and emotionality that takes it to a whole new level. It was like a reunion with an old friend for me and together we made 'Winter Dreams' even more intense and personal. It just feels right to share this moment together!"

" 'Balls To The Wall' has always been one of my absolute favourite albums. I was really happy to sing the wonderful 'Winter Dreams' as a duet with Udo Dirkschneider and to shoot a great video for it. We have a long friendship and it is always special to work with him," Doro adds.

Taking fans to the vaults of Castle Reifenstein (Freienfeld, Italy), located in a beautifully wintry mountain landscape, the "Winter Dreams" music video, starring both vocalists Udo Dirkschneider and Doro Pesch, can be viewed below:

