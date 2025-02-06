Unreleased Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Gary Numan, Devo Tracks Highlight 'Los Angeles Rising' Wildfire Relief Comp

(The Syndicate) Los Angeles Rising a benefit comp for Los Angles Fire Victims has been released. The comp was crystallized and brought into being by a stellar team from the music community of LA. Together, musician Kevin Haskins (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) and Record Producer Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, IDLES) merged to create this compilation after witnessing the tragic destruction of the homes and livelihoods of so many fellow artists in the LA wild fires.

The album is out and tips its hat to the amazing musicians who donated music. It features artwork by Shepard Fairey and is comprised of 16 songs including previously unreleased recordings from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Gary Numan, Primal Scream, Devo, Danny Elfman and many more. Also includes "Turn Into Redux" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs, an alternative take on their 2006 release, and a stunning, stripped back cover of "California Dreamin'" by Jarvis Cocker recorded back in 2020.

"As the wildfires were raging and destroying thousands of homes around Los Angeles, both my neighbourhood and Nick's were instructed to evacuate. But we were the lucky ones. The fire threatening our homes and recording studios was thankfully extinguished by firefighters just minutes away, but countless musicians and friends lost everything" says Kevin Haskins.

"This harrowing experience and witnessing the monumental destruction of entire communities, inspired Nick and I to team up to create a compilation album to raise money for the less fortunate. We reached out to our musician friends for unreleased recorded gems and the response was incredible! PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker, Primal Scream, Gary Numan and Devo are just some of the artists that rushed in to help"

The compilation is only available by purchasing a download and you can preview some of the tracks below. All proceeds from the compilation will go to Sweet Relief and will be sold exclusively via Bandcamp.

LOS ANGELES RISING is out now.

Track Listing

PJ Harvey with Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans - The Red River

Grinderman - Worm Tamer - LaunayVauz Remix

Gary Numan and Titan - Dark Rain

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Turn Into Redux

Band Of Skulls - Cold Cold Sweat - LaunayVauz Remix

Jarvis Cocker - California Dreamin'

Primal Scream - False Flags - Orchestral version

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds - Michelangelo

Haskins, Vandermolen and Lohner - All We Ever Wanted Was Everything

Danny Elfman - Monkeys On The Loose - LA Rising version

Devo - Shoulda Said Yes

Siobhan Fahey and Titan - Deep In LA

CRX - Blip On The Radar

David J - No New Tale To Tell - Original demo version

Flea, Frusciante, Haskins and DeAngelis - A System For Shutting Everything Out

US Girls - Four American Dollars - Demo version

