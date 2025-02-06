Watch Arch Enemy's 'Paper Tiger' Video

(Atom Splitter) Arch Enemy unleash their 12th studio album Blood Dynasty at the end of March the band reveals the ultimate single and video "Paper Tiger." The full album is slated for release on March 28 via Century Media Records.
"With Blood Dynasty almost here, we thought we'd sneak in another single for you," says founder and guitarist Michael Amott. "'Paper Tiger' is a personal favorite - these riffs are so much fun to play. The accompanying video was shot on a German airfield last summer with our visionary friend Mumpi. Turn it up and let it roar!"
Blood Dynasty delivers 11 brand-new tracks brimming with the band's signature crushing guitar riffs and intense guttural energy. "Paper Tiger" follows the title track release "Blood Dynasty," which the band revealed in early December of last year.
