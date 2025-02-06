Watch Video For Nell Smith's Posthumous Album Title Song 'Anxious'

(CSM) Bella Union announce the release of Anxious, the posthumous debut solo album from Nell Smith, due out April 11. Accompanying the announcement is lead single and album title track "Anxious", a captivating psyche-pop gem. It sets the tone with a welcome, whimsical look at teenage angst, Smith laying bare the challenges she faced via the anxiety which was amplified as a young person navigating life in a pandemic that consistently shut the doors she was used to bursting through.

Posthumous record releases will always be charged with emotion but when the release comes from a 17 year-old artist that was just getting started it's heartbreaking beyond expression. Anxious is a mesmerizing selection of songs that explore the highs, lows and uncertainty of teenage life through the eyes of Nell and is the follow-up to Where The Viaduct Looms, her debut collaboration with The Flaming Lips that explored the works of Nick Cave.

"It is still very painful when I realize Nell is gone", says Wayne Coyne. "I keep thinking I'll check my text messages from her. I'm sure she has a new drawing or new piece of a song or a new photo of her cat... and then I remember she is gone. Now when I'm listening to her singing these songs there is a brief fantastical joy. Her voice hits the ear, the ear tells brain this is the sound of love, the brain lets the mind fly through the billions of connections it has with Nell's life... but as it flies it also flies to her death... there is something holy that happens now."

Guided by the talented Jack and Lily Wolter of Penelope Isles, who helped shape Nell's songs, some of which had been in the works since she was twelve years old, the result is an album brimming with emotion, playful melodies and a depth that hints at what Nell's future may have held.

Nell's record includes three songs which were written in partnership with Canadian folk band Shred Kelly with whom she spent winter evenings writing in her hometown of Fernie, British Columbia, huddled round the fire in 2022. Jack and Lily Wolter subsequently completed these songs and the rest of the works in Brighton in 2023. Her first and only studio recording session at Bella Union's studio in Brighton at the tender age of 15 was an intense mix of long days with Jack and Lily expertly teasing out what was really going on in Smith's mind with the help of Doritos, Fizzy sweets, Coca Cola and inspiration gained by sneaking her into venues to see local bands play.

A lot of Nell's creative drive was rooted in raw teenage emotions; apprehension; love; travel; gratefulness; ambition; and grief. These moods are visited throughout the tracks on the album with an instrumental approach that brings joy into even the darkest of songs.

Additionally, Nell's family has announced the creation of the Nell Smith Memorial Fund to honour her legacy and support emerging musicians, nurturing their artistic growth in recognition of the kindness and support that she was lucky enough to receive from the many people she met on her journey. The fund aims to raise $100,000 and award $10,000 every year for ten years with profits from the release going directly into the fund's corpus.

Anxious tracklist:

1. Anxious

2. Daisy Fields

3. Bubba

4. The Worst Best Drug

5. Service Song

6. Boy in a Bubble

7. Splash

8. I Know Nothing

9. Billions Of People

10. Split In The Sky

