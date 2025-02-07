Angel White Shares 'Running In Place'

(2b) Emerging singer-songwriter and Texas native Angel White has released his poignant new single, "RUNNING IN PLACE." Steeped in emotion, the track chronicles Angel's slow journey towards acceptance after discovering the man he believed to be his father was someone else entirely. The song is featured on Angel's forthcoming debut album, GHOST OF THE WEST: THE ALBUM, out March 7.

"RUNNING IN PLACE" is one of the most powerful songs Angel has released to date, with passion and vulnerability reverberating through the verses. On writing the song, Angel shares, "'RUNNING IN PLACE' is the story of me hearing a statement of who my father is believed to be, while I thought it was another man for many years. There was always a longing in fatherhood growing up not to discredit the man who raised me, taught me what I know today, and loved me endlessly. I just never really knew, and I had kind of accepted that. But a door was opened when that was said, and this song was really the first time truly processing it."

Angel's debut album follows the release of his 6-song EP GHOST OF THE WEST: VOLUME I, which released last May to acclaim from Billboard, KTX and SPIN with the latter calling it "a feat of storytelling that echoes Willie Nelson and Robert Earl Keen." GHOST OF THE WEST: THE ALBUM expands upon the world of Angel's previous work, putting his distinct style and rich vocals on full display.

A 5th generation Texas cowboy, beekeeper, and rancher on his family's ranch outside of Fort Worth, TX, Angel keeps his identity at the center of his artistry, seamlessly blending the mystique of the American West with elements of folk, country and soul.

Over the last year, Angel's music has garnered over 2M streams and appeared on highly coveted playlists such as Spotify Fresh Finds, Apple Music: New in Country, and Amazon Breakthrough Folk. He has toured with artists Midland, Shane Smith and the Saints, Whiskey Myers, Kaitlin Butts, Paul Cauthen, The Arc Angels, and Josh Abbott Band and has played major festivals like Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, CMA Fest, and SXSW. He will also be performing at Stagecoach in 2025. Most recently, Angel was announced as part of Gibson's Artist Spotlight Program, which aims to highlight some of the industry's most exciting new talent.Angel just finished a tour with ZZ Ward on her West Coast Run and will be joining David Shaw and Saint Motel for a series of shows in early 2025 - full routing below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

^ = Supporting David Shaw

* = Supporting Saint Motel

# = Festival Date

Feb 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave Bar^

Feb 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater^

Feb 22 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge^

Feb 25 - Cleveland, OH - Asylum Room at Masonic Auditorium^

Feb 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry at Fillmore^

Feb 28 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre^

Mar 1 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall^

Mar 2 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse^

Mar 7 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston*

Mar 8 - Austin, TX - Stubb's*

Mar 9 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas*

Apr 12 - Gonzales, TX - Cattle Country#

Apr 27 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach#

Jul 10 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout#

Jul 20 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky#

Nov 7-Nov 9 - Miramar Beach, FL - Whiskey Moon Festival#

