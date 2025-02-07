Ava Max Streams 'Lost Your Faith'

(Atlantic) Undeniably one of the world's most exciting artists around, Ava Max is only just getting started. Today, the global superstar has officially marked the beginning of a career-defining era with her inspirational and anthemic new single "Lost Your Faith," out today and available on all platforms.

"Lost Your Faith" serves as a heartfelt reminder that even in the darkest of days, we must not lose faith, also offering an enticing glimpse of what's to come from the multi-platinum selling artist who has teased that a bigger body of work is on the way.

"'Lost Your Faith' is a message of love and hope," Ava Max shares. "Somewhere in the wreckage, you realize you're still standing. You piece yourself back together - not into who you were, but someone stronger, someone more certain of their own light."

The new single follows an epic 2024 for Ava Max, who left us all craving more with her infectious holiday song "1 Wish." She continues to command dancefloors all over the world with international smash hits such as her collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta and 80's synthpop band Alphaville, "Forever Young," which reached Top 10 on Top 40 Radio in the US, as well as string of unstoppable bangers including "Spot A Fake," "My Oh My" and Kygo + Ava Max's "Whatever," which has already earned over 600 million global streams and has reached top 10 in several countries since its release.

