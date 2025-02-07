Bif Naked Delivering 3 Singles To Radio

(TEA) Canada's iconic music artist, Bif Naked, is starting 2025 with a bang, simultaneously releasing three singles in three distinct formats. These tracks showcase the breadth of her talent and her ongoing influence in the music industry.

The first single, Champion, serves as the title track of her current album and has been distributed to rock radio across Canada and international tastemakers. This epic track has already garnered strong reactions, setting the tone for a high-energy year. Her Royal Majesty's Entertainment, in collaboration with Georgie Jett Promotions, is launching the single with renewed enthusiasm, aligning with multiple shows planned for 2025.

The second single, Sweet Pea, is a beautiful and emotional ballad also from the Champion album. Promoted to AC radio in Canada, the song explores themes of rescue and emotional connection, reminiscent of Bif Naked's iconic chart-topping hit, Spaceman.

The third release, I Broke Into Your Car, offers a darker, edgy perspective on the pursuit of love. This track is aimed at CHR radio in Canada, expanding Bif Naked's reach to a broader audience.

All three singles will also be marketed globally to tastemakers, as well as university, college, co-op, and indie radio stations.

Since founding Her Royal Majesty's Records with her manager, Peter Karroll, in 1995, Bif Naked has maintained full creative control over her music. The label has released every album in her extensive discography, collaborating with major and independent distributors to reach audiences worldwide.

Stay tuned for an exciting year of music and performances from Bif Naked as she continues to inspire and captivate fans around the globe.

