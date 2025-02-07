.

Brian Eno and U2's Original Soundtracks 1 Getting 30th Anniversary Edition For RSD

(UMe) Island Records and UMe today announce the release of Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Edition) by Passengers, pressed on 2LP recycled black vinyl for Record Store Day, April 12, 2025.

Original Soundtracks 1, the studio album by Brian Eno and U2 was released in November 1995 under the artist pseudonym Passengers. The experimental recording process resulted in a collection of 14 songs, written mostly for imaginary films - hence the album title - with the exception of "Ghost in the Shell," "Beyond the Clouds," and the hit single "Miss Sarajevo," featuring Luciano Pavarotti. Other highlights include guest appearances from musician and producer Howie B and Japanese artist Holi, as well as the bonus track "Bottoms (Watash*tachi No Ookina Yume)," which previously featured on the original Japanese version of the album.

This special double-vinyl 30th anniversary edition, pressed on recycled black vinyl, is now fully remastered for the first time. Original Soundtracks 1 (30th Anniversary Edition) is available at participating independent record stores on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The full tracklisting is:

Side A:
1. United Colours
2. Slug
3. Your Blue Room

Side B:
1. Always Forever Now
2. A Different Kind Of Blue
3. Beach Sequence
4. Miss Sarajevo

Side C:
1. Ito Okashi
2. One Minute Warning
3. Corpse (These Chains Are Way Too Long)
4. Elvis Ate America

Side D:
1. Plot 180
2 Theme From "The Swan"
3. Theme From "Let's Go Native"
4. Bottoms (Watash*tachi No Ookina Yume) - Zoo Station Remix

