Kameron Marlowe Shares 'How's The Leaving Going'

(Sony Music Nashville) Kameron Marlowe today releases a timeless new track, "How's The Leaving Going," exploring the inescapable feeling of wondering what one's ex-lover is up to after a breakup.

Marlowe penned the track with country legend Vince Gill and powerhouse songwriter Lee Thomas Miller. Produced by Ben West, the heartbreak song showcases Marlowe's effortless vocals framed by a lonely steel guitar and stripped-down production.

"'How's The Leaving Going' may be my favorite song on this project," Marlowe shared. "Sitting down to write with Vince Gill and Lee Thomas Miller was everything I could have hoped for, they both are extremely talented songwriters and have both written some of my favorite songs of all time. It was an absolute honor."

In addition to "How's The Leaving Going," Marlowe also recently released tracks including "Hello Whiskey," "Here Lies The Fool," and "Burning House." These songs will appear on Marlowe's upcoming project, Sad Songs For The Soul, which can be pre-saved HERE. The release of these tracks led to feedback of how Marlowe's new music "has a vibe not dissimilar to Chris Stapleton's breakout album record Traveller with its soulful, bluesy sound and slow, country drawl. However, it is also utterly unique to Marlowe. His songwriting is sensitive, sad and at times, dark, but above all, it's honest," (Atwood Magazine).

Marlowe is currently on the road with Parker McCollum as support for McCollum's "What Kinda Man Tour 2025" and is also gearing up for his 2025 "Keepin' The Lights On Tour" which begins in Charles Town, WV on March 7.

With a voice that resonates like thunder in the heart of Nashville, Kameron Marlowe is hailed as one of Country music's most thrilling voices. He's been through some changes in his 27 years, from adapting to life on the road to achieving RIAA Platinum-certified status and gracing stages alongside Country music juggernauts. Raised in Kannapolis, N.C, Marlowe's musical journey began in church choirs and high school bands. He later enrolled in college but eventually moved back home to help support his family. During this time, Marlowe gained traction online with his music, driving him to make the move to Music City.

His self-written viral hit "Giving You Up," born from personal heartache, catapulted him into the spotlight before striking a deal with Sony Music Nashville. His debut album We Were Cowboys followed suit and garnered both critical acclaim and GOLD and PLATINUM certified tracks, earning him recognition from industry tastemakers and streaming platforms alike. As his profile has grown, he's sold out headlining shows coast to coast and has toured with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Riley Green, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. He's known for delivering high impact performances, with all the energy of a true rock show.

His evolution further unfolded on his sophomore album, 16-track output, Keepin' The Lights On. The scope and maturity of the album establish him as a true force in today's Country music-a triple-threat singer, songwriter, and performer blazing his own path, marked by his distinctively soulful and resonant vocals. It's a journey that delves deep into the human experience, touching on themes of mental health, battling feelings of inadequacy and the relentless pursuit of success. Marlowe lays it all on the line, revealing vulnerability in a way he's never done before. Rooted in unapologetic risk, fueled by vulnerability, and thoughtfully presented in concept like a perfect setlist from start to finish, Marlowe achieves connection through a ride of uniqueness that swerves the normal comfort zone. His sophomore album, developed from over 200 shows in the last two years, is the culmination of Marlowe's steadfast dedication, and fans will soon see first-hand his tireless commitment to his craft, not only on the road, but also in the studio. "If I can continue to be this personal in my writing, I feel like it will connect to people in a deeper way," he shares. "That's all I want to do. And when you go deeper with yourself, you can connect deeper with other people."

