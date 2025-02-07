Mason Ramsey and Harper Grace Team Up For 'Live Lonely'

(Atlantic) Mason Ramsey and Curb Recording artist Harper Grace put their stunning vocals on display in heartbreaking new track "Live Lonely" - available now across all digital streaming platforms following the exclusive premiere with US Weekly.

Elevating Ramsey's signature swoonworthy classic country vocals with a pop flair, "Live Lonely" tells a heartache tale from both perspectives of the couple reflecting on love lost with Harper Grace's harmonies heightening the nostalgic, cinematic melody.

Penned by Ramsey and Harper Grace with Michael De Lorenzis and Michael Paynter, the latest release marks the first from Ramsey of the new year and further "shows that he's a true star in the making and a force to be reckoned with for years to come" (Grammy.com).

"'Live Lonely' is about a recent relationship of mine and talks about what I was going through in the moment," says Ramsey. "Writing with Harper was a great experience, she really understood what I wanted to get across in this song. Her story is kind of similar to mine so that natural writing chemistry came easy. Her vocals really sounded good on the song and worked well with my voice and style. I am really excited for everybody to hear this, I feel like it's a song a lot of people are going to relate to."

"Creating 'Live Lonely' with Mason was such a wonderful experience - it was easy to lean into the authentic country sound with him, as we both grew up hearing our grandparents tell stories of 'the greats,' the country music artists who created the nostalgic sound of the genre," shares Harper Grace. "This duet is by far one of the most special things I've been able to do in my career and doing it with someone like Mason is a blessing. I can't wait for people to hear it."

