Mason Ramsey and Harper Grace Team Up For 'Live Lonely'

(Atlantic) Mason Ramsey and Curb Recording artist Harper Grace put their stunning vocals on display in heartbreaking new track "Live Lonely" - available now across all digital streaming platforms following the exclusive premiere with US Weekly.
Elevating Ramsey's signature swoonworthy classic country vocals with a pop flair, "Live Lonely" tells a heartache tale from both perspectives of the couple reflecting on love lost with Harper Grace's harmonies heightening the nostalgic, cinematic melody.
Penned by Ramsey and Harper Grace with Michael De Lorenzis and Michael Paynter, the latest release marks the first from Ramsey of the new year and further "shows that he's a true star in the making and a force to be reckoned with for years to come" (Grammy.com).
"'Live Lonely' is about a recent relationship of mine and talks about what I was going through in the moment," says Ramsey. "Writing with Harper was a great experience, she really understood what I wanted to get across in this song. Her story is kind of similar to mine so that natural writing chemistry came easy. Her vocals really sounded good on the song and worked well with my voice and style. I am really excited for everybody to hear this, I feel like it's a song a lot of people are going to relate to."
"Creating 'Live Lonely' with Mason was such a wonderful experience - it was easy to lean into the authentic country sound with him, as we both grew up hearing our grandparents tell stories of 'the greats,' the country music artists who created the nostalgic sound of the genre," shares Harper Grace. "This duet is by far one of the most special things I've been able to do in my career and doing it with someone like Mason is a blessing. I can't wait for people to hear it."
Mason Ramsey To Deliver His 'Merry Christmas Baby' EP Next Month
Mason Ramsey Releases 'I'll See You In My Dreams'
Watch Mason Ramsey's 'Come Pick Me Up' Video
Mason Ramsey Shares Two New Songs
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk- Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement- more
Black Sabbath Reuniting For Ozzy's Massive Final Show- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Team For 'Who Believes in Angels?'- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Queen Announce Special Record Store Day Release
Imagine Dragons To Rock Movie Theaters With New Concert Film
Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video
Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video
Oasis' 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants' Getting 25th Anniversary Reissue
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere 'Who Believes In Angels?' Video
Nothing More Expand 'Carnal' For Deluxe Edition
Meshuggah Unleash 'Ligature Marks' Video