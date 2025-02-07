Meshuggah Unleash 'Ligature Marks' Video

(SCM) Swedish progressive metal pioneers Meshuggah are thrilled to announce the release of their new music video for "Ligature Marks". The video has debuted as part of the celebration around the reissue of their critically acclaimed album Immutable, which is now presented in the remastered Indelible Edition, which will be released on April 4th, 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

Following the critical acclaim of the original 2022 release, the Indelible Edition of Immutable arrives with a sonic enhancement, redefining the album's depth and clarity, and includes three riveting live tracks recorded during Meshuggah's world tours in 2023 and 2024. These additions not only showcase the band's raw live energy but also underline their commitment to pushing musical boundaries.

The video for "Ligature Marks" is directed by Anthony Dubois, known for his visionary approach that complements Meshuggah's complex musical landscapes. The video captures live performance footage that brings the intensity of their stage presence directly to fans.

The Indelible Edition of Immutable transcends a typical reissue, offering a fully immersive experience that extends over an hour of Meshuggah's meticulously crafted music. This special edition will be available in two exquisite formats: a two-LP gatefold vinyl and a single-disc Digipak. Each format boasts a remastered audio experience, enriched by breathtaking new artwork and layout. Notably, the inclusion of distinctive gold foil accents enhances both the tactile and visual appeal, making it a collector's gem.

Coinciding with the album reissue, Meshuggah is set to electrify stages across the U.S. and Canada with a massive tour starting this March. The tour showcases the band's complex themes and intricate soundscapes, bringing their creative evolution to life.

Meshuggah will headline the run with full support from the iconic and equally legendary Cannibal Corpse and Carcass, both of whom are renowned for their visceral and compelling musical styles. This lineup creates a powerhouse of intense performances, blending Meshuggah's innovative metal fusion with the brutal death metal of Cannibal Corpse and the melodic engagements of Carcass.

