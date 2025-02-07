Nothing More Expand 'Carnal' For Deluxe Edition

(SRO) Boundary-pushing Grammy-nominated rock outfit Nothing More will release a deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2024 album Carnal via Better Noise Music on March 28 across digital platforms followed by a physical release on CD and vinyl on May 16.

Carnal saw the band achieve two #1 Active Rock radio singles-"Angel Song (feat. David Draiman)" and "If It Doesn't Hurt"-and has to date amassed 100 million streams. The album received praise for being "one of the band's most eclectic releases to date" (Blabbermouth) and having 15 "energized rock anthems that capture the band's infectious live prowess" (Knotfest).

Carnal (Deluxe) will include five bonus tracks: a new version of "Freefall" featuring 6x Platinum-certified rock artist Chris Daughtry; a live version of the #1 single "Angel Song" recorded from the band's set at Aftershock Festival 2024 where Nothing More was joined onstage by guest vocalist David Draiman of Disturbed; two remixed tracks from Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria) and Justin "JD" Deblieck (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White); and a new song, out today, February 7, "We're All Gonna Die."

"We're All Gonna Die" is a blend of existential reflection and rebellious defiance, delivered with galvanizing vocals and NOTHING MORE's signature anthemic hooks. When asked about the meaning behind this previously unreleased track, the band replied:

"This song is for the rich and for the poor.

This song is for the ones we hate and the ones we adore.

In the end, one thing is true...

I'm gonna die, and so are you. :)"

