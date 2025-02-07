Oasis' 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants' Getting 25th Anniversary Reissue

(PPM) Oasis announce the 25th anniversary reissue of their fourth studio album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants - available on limited edition vinyl including silver LP and official store exclusive blue and purple marble LP on the anniversary of the original release date, February 28th. Pre-order here. Today's news is accompanied by a new lyric video for the album's first single "Go Let It Out," originally released 25 years ago today.

A pivotal moment in Oasis' storied history, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants marked the start of a new era for the band. "Go Let It Out" was the first release on Noel and Liam Gallagher's own label Big Brother Recordings Ltd, established in January 2000 following the sudden closure of Oasis' former UK label Creation Records. Big Brother's debut release was rushed into production and released on February 7th, 2000, only seven weeks after the label's inception.

Set up by Noel and Liam, together with their management team and entirely self-financed, Big Brother was the only real option for one of the most independently minded bands in the UK. Including the rights for the band's existing catalogue as well as new releases, in the 25 years since its birth, Big Brother has gone on to be responsible for 10 No. 1 albums and over 15 billion streams globally.

Following the meteoric global success of Definitely Maybe (1994), What's The Story (Morning Glory?) (1995) and Be Here Now (1997), with Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, Oasis embraced a bold development in their sound. Noel Gallagher took a broader and more experimental approach to recording, resulting in a departure from their earlier sounds towards a modern psychedelic rock influenced record. This experimentation and richer sonic palette was in part due to Noel taking more time to craft this record than he had previously enjoyed. New instruments and techniques were utilised, including drum loops, samples, electric sitar, Mellotron, synthesisers and backward guitars, all contributing to a progression in Oasis' output. Several tracks on the album also saw Oasis use samples for the first time. "F***in' In The Bushes" contains samples from Murray Lerner's film "Message To Love Isle Of Wight 1970," whilst "Go Let It Out" contains elements from Johnny Jenkins "I Walk on Gilded Splinters." Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants also marked the first time that Liam Gallagher contributed songwriting to an Oasis album ("Little James"), with this continuing on subsequent albums.

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants holds further significance as the first Oasis album to be released following the change to the original band line up. Gem Archer and Andy Bell took over guitar and bass duties respectively for the album's live activity, following the departure of Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs and Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan. Also significant to the recording process Mark "Spike" Stent took up production duties alongside Noel.

The bold new sounds were quickly embraced by Oasis' fans, and Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants reached No.1 in the UK Album Charts, selling over 310,000 copies in its first week alone. It is now certified double platinum and has also sold in excess of 200,000 copies in the US. Moreover, the legacy of its songs continues to burn bright in Oasis back catalogue. "F***in' In The Bushes" cemented itself in fans consciousness as the incendiary rallying cry Oasis walked on stage to for subsequent live shows. "Go Let It Out," a classic slice of Noel's very best songwriting, backed with hypnotic drum loop and Mellotron, topped the single charts in UK, Ireland, Italy, and Spain. And with the spiralling chaos of "Gas Panic!," the band showed their ability to masterfully explore new territory with dark, sobering textures and an expertly crafted sense of unease.

The 25th anniversary of Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants lands at the start of a year that is sure to belong to Oasis as fans eagerly anticipate the Oasis Live '25 tour, the reunion that ended years of feverish speculation. Unprecedented demand and a resounding global appetite made the announcement the music story of 2024. Last year also saw the 30th anniversary edition of Definitely Maybe reach No.1 in the UK album charts for a second time in its history.

In the midst of a pivotal moment in the remarkable story of Oasis, reflecting on another during its 25th anniversary, feels particularly apt. With Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, Oasis embarked on a bold new chapter, one that would lay the foundation for everything that was to follow as the band took control of their own destiny.

TRACKLIST:

1. F***in' In the Bushes

2. Go Let It Out

3. Who Feels Love?

4. Put Yer Money Where Yer Mouth Is

5. Little James

6. Gas Panic!

7. Where Did It All Go Wrong?

8. Sunday Morning Call

9. I Can See A Liar

10. Roll It Over

All tracks produced by Mark "Spike" Stent and Noel Gallagher

All Songs written by Noel Gallagher except "Little James" written by Liam Gallagher

All tracks engineered by Mark "Spike" Stent and Paul Stacey

Mastered by Howie Weinberg at Masterdisk Corporation, New York

Recorded at Wheeler End, Olympic Studios, Supernova Heights, England and Chateau De La Colle Noire, France

Oasis Live '25 Tour Dates:

JULY 2025

July 4th, 2025 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

July 5th, 2025 - Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium

July 11th, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

July 12th, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

July 16th, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

July 19th, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

July 20th, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Heaton Park

July 25th, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

July 26th, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

July 30th, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

August 2nd, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

August 3rd, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

August 8th, 2025 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

August 9th, 2025 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

August 12th, 2025 - Edinburgh, UK - Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

August 16th, 2025 - Dublin, IE - Croke Park

August 17th, 2025 - Dublin, IE - Croke Park

August 24th, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

August 25th, 2025 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

August 28th, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

August 31st, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

SEPTEMBER 2025

September 1st, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

September 6th, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

September 7th, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl Stadium

September 12th, 2025 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros

September 13th, 2025 - Mexico City, MX - Estadio GNP Seguros

September 27th, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

September 28th, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

OCTOBER 2025

October 21st, 2025 - Seoul, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

October 25th, 2025 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

October 26th, 2025 - Tokyo, Japan - Tokyo Dome

October 31st, 2025 - Melbourne, VIC - Marvel Stadium

NOVEMBER 2025

November 1st, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

November 4th, 2025 - Melbourne, Australia - Marvel Stadium

November 7th, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

November 8th, 2025 - Sydney, Australia - Accor Stadium

November 15th, 2025 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate

November 16th, 2025 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Estadio River Plate

November 19th, 2025 - Santiago, Chile - Estadio Nacional

November 22nd, 2025 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Estadio MorumBIS

November 23rd, 2025 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Estadio MorumBIS

