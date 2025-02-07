Robby Johnson Says TGIF With New Single

(2911) Country artist Robby Johnson is thrilled to unveil his brand-new single, "TGIF", out today, just in time for Valentine's Day! Premiered by Coda Country, "TGIF" (Thank God It's Friday) is a cleverly crafted drinking anthem masquerading as a love song.

At first listen, the track feels like a heartfelt tribute to a long-lost love, but as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that the true object of devotion isn't a person-it's an ice-cold beer. Johnson plays with expectations, setting the stage with emotionally charged verses hinting at romance, only to reveal the real Friday night affair with a well-earned drink. With cheeky lyrics, the song delivers a playful twist that will have listeners raising their glasses and singing along.

"The song captures that universal Friday feeling when the work week finally releases its grip, and we're free to pursue our true weekend love affairs - whether that's with a person or a perfectly poured pint," shares Johnson.

This heart-pouring song could not have been released for a better day than Valentine's Day!

Johnson has constantly been releasing singles including "More Than You Think," "Road I'm On," and his widely popular "Oh! Santa, Please." Johnson recently opened up with Cowboys & Indians about the pain from his youth, his journey into adulthood, and finding purpose.

Never one to hit the brakes, Robby Johnson is constantly in the studio, crafting new music and refining his signature sound. With an unwavering drive and passion for storytelling, he's already hard at work on his next project, ensuring that fans won't have to wait long for more fresh, exciting tracks.

