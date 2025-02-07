.

Singled Out: Midnight South's One More

Midnight South just released their new single "One More" and to celebrate we asked Darin Davis to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"One More" was the second song we were approached with from fellow Arkansas songsmith, Adam Hambrick. We have been working together for a while, and this tune did not disappoint. The song came together quickly, along with a couple of others. The track was recorded at Station West in Nashville, Tennessee.

The lyrics tell a story of a relationship in which both parties know that they aren't right for each other, but still they can't resist the pull of being together. Every time they give in, they tell themselves it's the last time, but deep down they know, that one more is never one more.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

