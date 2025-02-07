Singled Out: Midnight South's One More

Midnight South just released their new single "One More" and to celebrate we asked Darin Davis to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
"One More" was the second song we were approached with from fellow Arkansas songsmith, Adam Hambrick. We have been working together for a while, and this tune did not disappoint. The song came together quickly, along with a couple of others. The track was recorded at Station West in Nashville, Tennessee.
The lyrics tell a story of a relationship in which both parties know that they aren't right for each other, but still they can't resist the pull of being together. Every time they give in, they tell themselves it's the last time, but deep down they know, that one more is never one more.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
Singled Out: Midnight South's I Want It All
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk- Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement- more
Black Sabbath Reuniting For Ozzy's Massive Final Show- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Team For 'Who Believes in Angels?'- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video
Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video
Oasis' 'Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants' Getting 25th Anniversary Reissue
Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere 'Who Believes In Angels?' Video
Nothing More Expand 'Carnal' For Deluxe Edition
Meshuggah Unleash 'Ligature Marks' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That He Can No Longer Walk
Iron Maiden Legend Nicko McBrain Has Mixed Emotions About Retirement