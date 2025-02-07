The Taylors Announce Second Chance Stage Live Reunion Concert

(Anchor) Fresh off their journey on HBO Max and Magnolia Network's 'Second Chance Stage,' The Taylors-the electrifying mother-daughter duo of Paula Jo and Amanda Taylor-are set to take the stage for a special 'Second Chance Stage' live reunion concert at The Truman in Kansas City, MO, on February 21. This highly anticipated event will bring together standout contestants from the show, backed up by the high-energy mashup band Lost Wax, for an evening of powerhouse performances, epic collaborations, and unforgettable musical moments.

Now available for streaming on HBO Max and Magnolia Network, Second Chance Stage features The Taylors in Episode 5, where their remarkable musical talents shine through, captivating both the judges and viewers alike.

Known for their jaw-dropping musicianship and the undeniable chemistry that only a mother-daughter duo can share, The Taylors have captured the hearts of audiences across the country. Paula Jo, dubbed the "Viral Granny Guitarist" by Mötley Crüe's Nikki Sixx, stuns with her virtuosic guitar skills, while Amanda's commanding vocals leave crowds in awe. Their talent has been recognized by some of the biggest names in entertainment-actress and SNL comedian Heidi Gardner exclaimed, "I literally did not see that coming, you knocked me out of my seat." Country music legend Martina McBride added, "I can definitely see you on the Grand Ole Opry," while actor Taye Diggs declared, "You guys can go anywhere... you deserve to be everywhere. It blew me away."



Joining The Taylors on stage will be Second Chance Stage Grand Prize winner Shelby Floyd, along with other surprise guests, making this a one-of-a-kind night that fans won't want to miss.

