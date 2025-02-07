Trey Calloway Says 'Your Love Is Safe With Me' With New Single

(2911) Trey Calloway is bringing the perfect love song to fans this Valentine's season with the release of his brand-new single, "Your Love Is Safe With Me." As a newlywed, Calloway found inspiration in his own love story, dedicating this heartfelt track to his wife, Raina. Blending a modern sound with his signature traditional country style, this upbeat, hard-hitting song is the perfect anthem for the season of love.

With touching lyrics like "When I'm loving you over and over, when we're married and children get older, you'll believe your love is safe with me," Calloway captures the essence of lifelong commitment. Whether you're newly in love or have been together for years, "Your Love Is Safe With Me" is a must-add to any Valentine's Day playlist and was premiered by Dillon Weldon and Drifting Cowboy Podcast.

"Your Love Is Safe With Me" is a high-energy country anthem that blends modern and classic influences, celebrating the kind of enduring love that leads to personal growth and meaningful connection," shares Calloway. The song is autobiographical, releasing on the heels of his October 2024 wedding. "I hope this feel-good love song resonates with listeners who've found love and inspires others to want to find it," says Calloway.

This feel-good track is a celebration of love's joy and lasting power. This release follows the success of Calloway's debut album, Wanted Man, which continues to gain momentum. With nine tracks, the record blends the traditional sounds of the '90s with a modern edge, proving his ability to carve his own path in country music. The final track, "That Was Us," premiered by The Music Universe, earned a spot on Spotify's All New Country editorial playlist, marking his second editorial placement from the album.

Calloway is currently in the studio working on new music, with more releases coming soon!

