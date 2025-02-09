American Football Aid L.A. Fire Relief With New Live Album

(CCM) American Football are proud to share American Football (Live in Los Angeles), a special live album recorded on the second night of the band's recent back to back sold out LP1 25th Anniversary Tour performances at the El Rey Theatre on October 12th and 13th, 2024. The live album features guest appearances from Ethel Cain on "For Sure" and M.A.G.S. on "I'll See You When We're Both Not So Emotional", reflecting their contributions to the recently released LP1 covers album celebrating the 25th anniversary of American Football's eponymous debut.

American Football (Live in Los Angeles) will be officially released down the road, but given the timing, immediacy, and feeling of helplessness from afar, American Football and Polyvinyl Record Co. decided to share it early for Bandcamp's California Wildfire Relief Fundraiser on Friday, February 7.

American Football (Live in Los Angeles) will be available for a limited time only (through Sunday, February 9) as pay what you want starting at $5. For 24 hours Bandcamp's portion will be donated to MusiCares to support musicians affected by the wildfires, however for the entire weekend 100% of Polyvinyl & American Football's proceeds from American Football (Live in Los Angeles) will be donated to the California Community Fund.

American Football (Live in Los Angeles) Tracklist:

1. Five Silent Miles - Live in Los Angeles

2. The Summer Ends - Live in Los Angeles

3. Honestly? - Live in Los Angeles

4. For Sure - Live in Los Angeles [ft. Ethel Cain]

5. You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon - Live in Los Angeles

6. But the Regrets Are Killing Me - Live in Los Angeles

7. I'll See You When We're Both Not So Emotional - Live in Los Angeles [ft. M.A.G.S.]

8. Stay Home / The One With the Wurlitzer - Live in Los Angeles

9. Never Meant - Live in Los Angeles

