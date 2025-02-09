Cartel Bo Reveals 'Go Get Em' Video Feat Baby Kia

(Warner) As he gears up for the release of his highly anticipated EP PABLO on February 21, Houston's own Cartel Bo delivers another lyrical onslaught with his hard-hitting new single and music video, "Go Get Em" featuring Baby Kia-out now via Warner Records and Maxo Kream's Big Persona.

Laced with ominous bells and tense 808s, the track evokes another side of Cartel Bo who emanates uncompromising intensity. He delivers bars punctuated by sagely street advice and stern warnings, "You can pray and I can pray because these hundred rounds ain't jamming." Atlanta Drill upstart Baby Kia matches the aggression with a menacing flow sharpened by his signature gravelly cadence. Directed by Rozay 4K, the video places these two rising stars front and center. Under the headlights of a new black Cadillac Escalade, they spit to the camera, while trippy effects contribute to a foreboding atmosphere of unease on-screen. Anything could happen at any moment, making it the perfect visual counterpart.

It lands on the heels of Cartel Bo's "Tha Kitchen" with That Mexican OT. The song has picked up significant steam, reeling in 1.6M+ global streams, and sets the stage for more music to come from Cartel Bo, though.

His relentless grind simply never ceases. Cartel Bo's recent EP CHAPO, has already garnered over 2.9M streams and critical praise. CHAPO marked a long-awaited return following a five-year bid, with standout tracks like "The Pope," "Make Em Pay You," and "You Not Rich" [feat. Maxo Kream] catching the attention of both critics and fans. Music Connection Magazine named "You Not Rich" "Video of the Week," applauding its clever portrayal of internet trolls, while REMIXD MAGAZINE hailed the EP as a reflection of Cartel Bo's determination and "unstoppable drive."

For those who've been following Cartel Bo's rise, CHAPO was more than just an EP-it was a moment of redemption and reflection. From the viral success of "Hoova" featuring Maxo Kream to the hard-hitting "Fresh Out Tha Fedz," Cartel Bo has been honing his craft and gaining a loyal fanbase across Houston and beyond, reaffirming his place in the game.

Related Stories

Cartel Bo Teams Up With That Mexican OT In 'Tha Kitchen'

News > Cartel Bo