Cil Declares 'You're a Liar (You Love Me)'

() Singer and songwriter Cil makes her mark on the pop scene with new single "You're a Liar (You Love Me)," out now on Warner Records. Born in Colorado and based in Los Angeles, Cil (pronounced SIL) has unassumingly emerged as a phenomenon on her own terms with a hard-hitting, yet hypnotic soulful pop sound. Following a groundswell of buzz incited by early critical acclaim, hundreds of millions of streams, and even an endorsement from none other than Stevie Nicks, Cil arrives today as an artist with singular passion, talent, and grit.

For the uninitiated, "You're a Liar (You Love Me)" serves as the perfect introduction to Cil. Her smoky delivery practically glides over a sultry beat awash in echoes of woozy guitar. She does the song's unfiltered and unapologetic lyrics justice with a stark sense of soul, going on to teasingly admonish a wishy-washy lover, "Oh no, no baby, you're so full of sh*t." As strings swell beneath her vocals, the song climaxes on a chantable attitude-laden chorus, "Say you don't want me, boy. You're a liar. We both know you la-la-la love me!"

All signs point to a breakout year for Cil. The last time we heard from her was on her striking debut "One More Shot," which has since crossed 60 million streams, and fan favorite "Bloodsucker," which led Billboard to proclaim, "Plenty of pop artists try to stand out each and every week with dramatic vocal showcases, but Cil possesses the skill and confidence to pull it off." Cil then earned the ultimate co-sign when Stevie Nicks hand picked her to open a series of sold-out arena shows.

Now working alongside the likes of Evan Blair [Rosé, Benson Boone], "You're a Liar (You Love Me)" marks the true beginning for this artist to watch. In 2025, Cil holds nothing back.

