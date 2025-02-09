Damien J. Johnson Takes Fans To 'One Hill Town'

(KAP) "One Hill Town" is the second single from Ipswich based Australian Americana artist Damien J. Johnson, followed on the heels of their successful debut, 'Nobody Else But You', which received national airplay on ABC radio.

The title "One Hill Town" is in specific reference to the Queensland town of Bundaberg, which quite literally has only one hill, 'The Hummock', and was home to Johnson from 1998-2004. Johnson says that the song was born from the experience of moving to Brisbane and getting caught up in the rush and pursuit of career success and social status when deep down what he was craving was simplicity.

The song pays homage to the town of Bundaberg, in QLD, where Damien lived for several years of his youth and reflects on the desire to return to a simple life in a small town.

Musically, "One Hill Town" draws inspiration from star international artists like Noah Kahan and Myles Smith. It is a radio ready country pop hit with beautifully crafted light and shade in both the instrumentation and vocal delivery.

Releasing February 7th 2025, the song was produced by Luis Mateer and Damien J. Johnson, Mixed and Mastered by Matthew Gray Mastering, with Johnson performing on guitar, vocals and harmonica and Mateer on all other instruments.

