Damien J. Johnson Takes Fans To 'One Hill Town'

(KAP) "One Hill Town" is the second single from Ipswich based Australian Americana artist Damien J. Johnson, followed on the heels of their successful debut, 'Nobody Else But You', which received national airplay on ABC radio.
The title "One Hill Town" is in specific reference to the Queensland town of Bundaberg, which quite literally has only one hill, 'The Hummock', and was home to Johnson from 1998-2004. Johnson says that the song was born from the experience of moving to Brisbane and getting caught up in the rush and pursuit of career success and social status when deep down what he was craving was simplicity.
The song pays homage to the town of Bundaberg, in QLD, where Damien lived for several years of his youth and reflects on the desire to return to a simple life in a small town.
Musically, "One Hill Town" draws inspiration from star international artists like Noah Kahan and Myles Smith. It is a radio ready country pop hit with beautifully crafted light and shade in both the instrumentation and vocal delivery.
Releasing February 7th 2025, the song was produced by Luis Mateer and Damien J. Johnson, Mixed and Mastered by Matthew Gray Mastering, with Johnson performing on guitar, vocals and harmonica and Mateer on all other instruments.
Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands- Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue- more
Watch Def Leppard's 'Stand By Me' Video- Spiritbox Deliver 'No Loss, No Love' Video- Elton John and Brandi Carlile Premiere 'Who Believes In Angels?' Video- more
Kenny Chesney Releasing His First Book 'HEART*LIFE*MUSIC'- Blake Shelton Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency- more
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa, Dave Koz Announce 2026 Sailings
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Warped Tour Return Expands With Even More Bands
Black Sabbath Classic Album Remastered For Special Reissue
Dave Stewart Does Bob Dylan For Record Store Day
Pistols At Dawn Share 'You Forever' Ahead Of Valentine's Day
Society 1 Preview 'Everyone Dies (Rock Stars Don't Count)' Documentary
Rivetskull To Pay Tribute To Ronnie James Dio With Special Show
Deep Purple's Simon McBride Gives Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World' A Makeover
The Sweet Share 'Insane' New Single