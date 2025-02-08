Dave Stewart Does Bob Dylan For Record Store Day

(MSP) Dave Stewart - the highly acclaimed Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Songwriter Hall of Famer, Eurythmics co-founder, producer and renowned songwriter - has announced Dave Does Dylan. Set as a limited-edition vinyl release for Record Store Day, the 14-song homage to Bob Dylan will be available at indie record stores on Saturday, April 12 via Surfdog Records.

The spirit and sonic foundation of DAVE DOES DYLAN is built with live takes, pure and unedited. Featuring just Dave Stewart on vocals and guitars recorded in one take, the album finds him performing inspired renditions of Dylan's songs - all of which he has adored since an early age.

Stewart is also set to tape an episode of "Recorded Live at Analog" on March 22 at Analog inside The Hutton Hotel in Nashville. He'll perform songs from Dave Does Dylan with the addition of strings, pedal steel guitar, and keys. The show will air on PBS in July (exact date TBA). Tickets to attend the taping are available here.

Bob Dylan Has Said: "Captain Dave is a dreamer and a fearless innovator, a visionary of high order, very delicately tractable on the surface but beneath that, he's a slamming, thumping, battering ram, very mystical but rational and sensitive when it comes to the hot irons of art forms. An explosive musician, deft guitar player, innately recognizes the genius in other people and puts it into play without being manipulative. With him, there's mercifully no reality to yesterday. He is incredibly gracious and soulful, can command the ship and steer the course, dragger, trawler or man of war, Captain Dave."

Dave Stewart Shares: "When I was first learning the guitar, I was about 14 or 15 years old - which would've been like 1964 or '65. I was insistent on getting into folk clubs, but I looked about 12 years old, so they kept me out for a while. Then one chap, Mick Elliot, took pity and allowed me to play at The George & Dragon which became the center of the folk music scene in my hometown, Sunderland N.E. England, in the 1960's. It was like stepping into a sacred room where visionaries and rebels converged - actually, it was simply a room upstairs in a pub full of older folk singers, beer, whisky and cigarette smoke everywhere. I was allowed to sing two songs, so I would play Bob Dylan songs from his albums that my brother had left behind when he went to college.

The audience was always a bit shocked that this kid, who looked so young, was singing these lyrics - especially in that kind of folk club. It was mostly old folk music that was being played from the local area about the coal mines and about the shipyards, which I loved too...and Dylan would have loved also. I started to sing and play these Dylan songs anywhere I could; in other folk clubs, even on the street all over the north east of England. From then on, I got every Bob Dylan album - and still do to this day - on Vinyl and in every possible variation.

One day in 1985, I received a phone call from Bob Dylan while I was in the studio in Los Angeles. At first, I thought it was my friend joking when the receptionist said 'Bob Dylan on the phone for you,' but I could tell as soon as he spoke, it was Bob. We met up that night and we talked about everything; films, music, life, etc... and we ended up in a great Mexican place in South L.A.

He knew everybody and he said, 'hey, why don't we make a video tomorrow or the next day?' It was already two in the morning, but I agreed and I helped make various videos with him during which we became great friends. Years later, I filmed "Blood In My Eyes," which is a video I shot on two 8mm cameras - just the two of us walking around Camden town.

I've played on stage with Bob in London, L.A. and Tokyo, and I find conversations with him - whether on the phone or when we're together - really relaxed and easy. As you can imagine, he is full of great observations and wisdom, all wrapped up in a poetic language. I'm so, so grateful for getting to know him personally and to now record this album of songs after years of singing them to friends and to myself. It's been a long road and these lyrics and melodies have kept me company through the best and the worst of times. I hope my album can do the same for Dylan fans out there-who understand the mastery and the mystery Bob has bestowed on us, and still does to this day."

TRACKLIST FOR DAVE DOES DYLAN:

Simple Twist Of Fate

I Want You

Emotionally Yours

Forever Young

To Ramona

Make You Feel My Love

Lay, Lady, Lay

Don't Think Twice, It's Alright

A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall

Knockin' On Heaven's Door

Spanish Harlem Incident

Shelter From The Storm

She Belongs To Me

Visions Of Johanna

