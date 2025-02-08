Deep Purple's Simon McBride Gives Duran Duran's 'Ordinary World' A Makeover

(Atom Splitter) Simon McBride, one of the most celebrated guitarists to emerge in recent years, announces the release of his new album Recordings 2020-2025 out March 14 on earMUSIC.

The first single, a fascinating take on Duran Duran's 1992 hit track "Ordinary World," is available now for streaming and download. "This is such a beautiful song," Simon McBride shares about the single. "I wanted to try a different feel on it. Like with any version of a song, it's important to me to be creative but also pay respect to the original."

McBride's meteoric rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Since joining Deep Purple in 2023, he has captivated audiences worldwide, playing a crucial role in the band's latest chart-topping album =1. His journey - from years of hard work as a solo artist to gracing the covers of music magazines and celebrating multiple number one chart positions - is the kind of story rock and roll dreams are made of.

Recordings 2020-2025 showcases McBride's unique musical style, a dynamic blend of blues, hard rock and jaw-dropping guitar mastery. Featuring raw, intense studio sessions, it captures the essence of McBride's high-energy live performances. Alongside original material, the new album includes handpicked covers such as "Ordinary World"; Mr. Mister's "Uniform of Youth"; and Bryan Adams' "Kids Wanna Rock."

With flawless performances and exceptional production quality, this collection of rare tracks is essential for rock fans. For those who have followed Simon McBride's journey with Deep Purple, the new album offers an exciting glimpse into his versatility and musical brilliance.

Related Stories

Deep Purple Welcome Guitarist Simon McBride As Permanent Band Member (2022 In Review)

Deep Purple Welcome Guitarist Simon Mcbride As Permanent Band Member

Singled Out: Simon McBride's Trouble

News > Simon McBride