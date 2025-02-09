Emo's Not Dead Announce 4th Annual Cruise

(BPM) A festival experience like no other, the E.N.D. Cruise is thrilled to announce their 4th annual voyage in partnership with Sixthman, taking place January 22 to January 26, 2026. Join us as we set sail from Miami, FL to Costa Maya, Mexico aboard Norwegian Joy, making for the Cruise's largest voyage to date.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities on board, including live performances from their favorite bands in the scene, a chance to relax (or party) with their favorite artists, elevated dining experiences, Battle of The Frontmen, gambling in high end casinos, The Tonight (Tonight) Show with Matt Cutshall, an on-deck go-kart track, pools and waterslides, Bellyflop Competition, and so much more. Don't forget, excursions and exploration in the sunny Costa Maya port is also a must for all cruise-goers.

Emo's Not Dead founder Matt Cutshall shares: "The community on this cruise is like nothing I've experienced before. Everyone feels like your best friend and we all get to watch our favorite bands we grew up with play their iconic albums while sailing into the sunset. It's legit unlike any other music festival. The.best.vacation.ever!"

Currently in its third year, the E.N.D. Cruise has previously featured special guests including Dashboard Confessional, New Found Glory, Underoath, Yellowcard, Mayday Parade, Secondhand Serenade, Cartel, Charlotte Sands, Madina Lake, Cassadee Pope, and more. This year's cruise includes performances from: The Used, Boys Like Girls, Chiodos, Hawthorne Heights, State Champs, Saosin, Taylor Acorn, Norma Jean, Emery, The Early November, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, The Spill Canvas, Lydia, Reclaim The Fallen, Your Broken Hero, Emo Social, and The Emo Band.

The deadline for first round presale sign ups is February 27, with public on-sale starting on March 12, including $100 per person when booked with Automatic Monthly Billing if booked by May 22.

