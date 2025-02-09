Gareth Premieres 'Last Thing I Do' Video

(BMA) Northern Ireland-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Gareth is making a major splash with the CMT Music premiere of his official music video for "Last Thing I Do", which debuted on February 6. The video premiered on CMT Music, Country Music Television's 24/7 music video channel, starting during the 6 AM hour and aired every other hour throughout the day.

This exciting premiere follows the announcement of Gareth's publishing deal with BMG and the single's release via Walk Off Entertainment. Already making waves, the track has been added to Smooth Country's playlist of the week and named one of Absolute Radio Country's 'Spotlight Tracks of the Week.' A heartfelt ode to staying grounded while chasing dreams, "Last Thing I Do" reflects Gareth's journey from his small hometown of Castlederg to the country music capital of the world.

The rising country star shares, "I wrote this song as it relates to my recent move from Northern Ireland to Nashville. The song mentions that no matter where you travel or what dreams you chase, you will never forget those that are closest to you. Somehow you will always find your way back to the ones you love."

The partnership with BMG marks a pivotal moment for Gareth, setting the stage for the next chapter in his career. "I feel very fortunate to be in such great hands at BMG," Gareth says. "They see my vision as a songwriter and artist and I am ready to get to work!"

Ciara Newell-Bailey, Senior Director, Creative (Publishing), BMG, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gareth to BMG. His deep love for music, his roots, and his hometown shines through in his writing style. Writing from the heart, his lyrics resonate with honesty and emotion, all complemented by his stunning and beautiful voice. Gareth's talents know no bounds, and we are thrilled to be part of his creative team and to support him on his musical journey."

Walk Off Entertainment's Chris Ruediger echoes the excitement, stating, "We are very excited to work with BMG. They are fervent believers in Gareth's craft and understand his desire to blend his Irish roots with country storytelling. We are fortunate to have BMG in our corner to champion Gareth's songwriting and artistry."

Born and raised in Castlederg, Northern Ireland, Gareth is gaining serious traction for blending his Irish roots with a love for country music and storytelling. From his start playing in Northern Ireland pubs for £50 a night, his breakthrough came in 2024 with his viral cover of "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan, which amassed over 25 million views and 15 million streams. The buzz from that cover led to his projects Covers (From Across the Pond) and his debut original EP Changing Seasons, which together have garnered over 25 million streams and significant airplay on stations such as SiriusXM's The Highway and Absolute Country Radio. His rise has also seen him share stages with Brett Young and The 502s, while earning him a loyal fanbase.

Looking ahead, Gareth's 2025 plans include hitting the road with Chayce Beckham, performing at the C2C Country to Country festival, and embarking on his first headlining European tour. With his signing to BMG and his undeniable talent, Gareth is poised to leave a lasting mark on country music while honoring his roots and storytelling heritage.

